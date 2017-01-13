Singer Marie Osmond has denied reports that she is to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

The 57-year-old posted a statement on Twitter in a bid to put an end to the rumours, stating that she never had any intention of performing at the event.

"Many of you have seen various stories saying that I volunteered or that I am performing at the inauguration. So let me be clear!' Osmond said.

"I had no intention of performing at this inauguration, no matter who won!



"I have performed for several presidents, done USO tours, and my charity, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals takes children to the White House to visit the President every year - regardless of who the sitting President is. I love this great country."

Earlier the 57-year-old told Yahoo Finance that America needs to 'unite'. "I think when it comes to our country we need to unite," she said. "'We should come together and I think an Inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should. I think we should all support our president whether we're happy or sad. This is America."

Austrialian actress Nicole Kidman echoed Osmond's sentiments. The Oscar-winning actress, who has dual US and Australian citizenship, urged American citizens to support Trump once he is in office, during an interview with the BBC.

However, many of Hollywood's biggest stars have turned down the opportunity to show public support for Trump's incoming administration. Celine Dion, Elton John and Andrea Bocelli have all refused invitations to perform at the ceremony, while Madonna described his presidency as "a nightmare."

Former X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson had earlier agreed to perform, but only on the condition that she would be allowed to sing the protest anthem, Strange Fruit, a song which "speaks to all the disregarded and downtrodden black people".

The Beach Boys have also been invited to perform but are yet to make a decision. A spokesperson for the Surfin' USA hit makers said: "The Beach Boys have been asked to perform as part of the inauguration festivities. But no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate. We will let you know as soon as a decision is final."

The only artist so far to confirm attendance is 2010 America's Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho, who is expected to sing the US national anthem.

The President-elect will take the oath of allegiance on 20 January, when he will be sworn in as the 45th president of the US.