Sean Kingston thinks Selena Gomez is the one for Justin Bieber and apparently wants the friendly exes to get married.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, the Beautiful Girls singer also said that Bieber and Gomez are dating. "He's back with Selena Gomez," Kingston was quoted as saying by HollywoodLife. Kingston also revealed that the Canadian singer wants "genuine people" around him and that there is no one more real than Gomez.

"I think he's in a space right now that he just wants real people—genuine people—around him. 'Cause I told him Selena was good for him and he should marry her," Kingston said.

He added, "But, you know, when you're young, you go through stuff. You go through people pulling you this way. They tend to mess up the vibe. But I see he's back with her."

Although Bieber and Gomez have not officially confirmed they are once again dating, the exes have been spotted on numerous outings since the songstress split with The Weeknd, who she was in a romantic relationship for 10 months.

Why is Gomez giving Bieber another chance when she knows of his "bad boy" reputation? Well, a source told People that she was never able to forget her first boyfriend.

"Justin was Selena's first love. He will always have a special place in her heart," the source said. "She's always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right."

It seems like things might be heating up between the two as Gomez is reportedly looking to reintroduce Bieber to her family in Texas during Thanksgiving. She wants to surprise her family by showing off the positive changes Bieber has been able to make in the past few years.

"She desperately wants him to repair damaged family relationships by showing everyone how much he has grown, changed, and matured," a source previously told the celebrity gossip website.

Bieber and Gomez dated on and off between 2011 and 2014.