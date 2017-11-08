Demi Lovato has again set social media on fire with a stunning photo of herself.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer has sent her fans into a frenzy with a snap that shows her striking a sexy pose in racy navy blue lingerie. Letting her long locks flow down her shoulders, she is seen gently caressing her tresses while flaunting the numerous tattoos on her right forearm.

She went minimal with her makeup, highlighting her eyelashes with a bit of mascara and nude lipstick to her pout.

"Worked on something special this weekend... can't wait for you all to see. @angelokritikos," she wrote next to the picture she shared with her fans on Instagram.

Next, a selfie shot shows the songstress flaunting her flawless figure in a cleavage-baring white cropped top. She accessorised her look with a large pair of earrings.

It did not take long for fans to rush to the comments section to praise Lovato for looking "perfect" and "beautiful".

A fan gushed, "Absolutely stunning! So incredibly gorgeous!" while another added, "You look amazing!"

Some of Lovato's admirers called the singer their "inspiration", with one follower saying, "Your documentary has inspired me to write my experiences and feelings," while someone else commented, "I love you, you've inspired me so much!!"

Lovato previously shared a series of racy photos that show her flaunting her curves in a jaw-dropping cop costume, without pants.

"Last one from last night, I️ promise," she captioned one of the images she posted on the photo-and-video-sharing application.