Sarah Hyland has clapped back with a strong response after rumours emerged that she had undergone plastic surgery. The Modern Family star went on a rant on Twitter, revealing that she had had the "worst medical year of her life".

Slamming an article by Life & Style magazine that features alleged "plastic surgery experts weighing in on whether she had work done", the 26-year-old wrote on Twitter, "I have had the worst medical year of my life and to create an entire article surrounding the question of if I've had plastic surgery is the MOST insulting thing."

She continued, "Adding insult to injury, you have NO IDEA what I have been through. And I have somewhat addressed these rumours already."

Further lasing out at the magazine, Hyland wrote, "People like you are the reason why young girls feel the need to alter their face. MY face has been altered by LIFE-SAVING medication. Take your 'journalism' and use it for some good. FOR ONCE."

Sharing the article by Life & Style magazine, she wrote in a tweet, "THIS MAKES ME SO MAD. To have Drs give their opinion ON MY FACE is absolutely ridiculous and degrading. F**k off."

The actress, who plays the character of Haley Dunphy on the Emmy-winning ABC series Modern Family, didn't stop there and went on to share several photos and videos of herself in a face mask on Twitter. "Hey @Life_and_Style. Got some work done tonight. Going for a new look... gonna write about this now?" she captioned one of the images.

She then posted a video of her face after taking off the mask, "Was a tad salty tonight. But I love a good bit!"

Previously, Hyland had praised her co-star Ariel Winter's body-confident posts on Instagram. She told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm proud that she's so accepting of her body. I mean, Ariel is like my little sister, so I love her so, so much. I think she's beautiful inside and out."

The ABC star also wants to follow in Winter's footsteps and promote the message that you should be comfortable in your own skin.

"I think everybody is beautiful inside and out. No matter if you [have] chicken legs like me, or are voluptuous like Ariel, women are different and I think that's the most beautiful thing about them. I'm very proud of her," Hyland told Entertainment Tonight.