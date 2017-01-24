It looks like The Newsroom actress agrees with the Green Bay Packers fans, who blamed NFL quarterback Aaron Rodger's family for the "negative distractions" this season. Olivia Munn sparked fresh controversy on Sunday after she liked negative comments bashing Aaron's family on one of her recent Instagram posts.

Following the Green Bay Packer's loss against the Atlanta Falcons on 22 January, the TV actress had shared a heartfelt note on social media dedicated to her footballer boyfriend and his team.

Soon fans started pouring in support for the 33-year-old athlete and even slammed his family for airing their feud in the public.

It was, however, when Munn liked some of those not-so-subtle comments that she added fuel to the speculations surrounding her and the Rodgers family's strained relationship. The actress's likes on the attention-garnering comments were caught in screenshots shared by sports blog TerezOwens.com.

One of the less-than-savoury comments praised Munn for standing by Aaron during the difficult time, "Thank you for standing by Aaron when his own family sold stories to the media in the recent weeks and tried very hard to wreck his momentum. He is lucky to have found you. Real love is a gift."

"This team looked like a family this season & Aaron Rodgers had a great year, thank you for being his biggest supporter after his family caused so much negative distractions. Enjoy the off season," another enthused fan had written.

In fact, the NFL player's girlfriend herself had seemingly referenced to Aaron's estrangement from his younger brother Jordan and the rest of the family in her post.

She wrote, "So proud of this team. They faced a lot of adversity on and off the fields, but battled to get this far. THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far."

This comes after the Green Bay Packers star's father Ed Rodgers had opened up about his elder son's "complicated" relationship with the family. "One in the news is enough for us. Fame can change things," the Rodgers patriarch had said alluding to Jordan's newfound fame on the ABC show The Bachelorette.

Earlier reports claimed that Aaron had allegedly stopped talking to his parents since the end of 2014, around the time when he started dating his actress girlfriend. Despite all the recent speculations, however, the football champion has refrained from speaking about his private life.

"I just don't think it's appropriate talking about family stuff publicly," he had said in response to questions about his family.