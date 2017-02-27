Oscars 2017
Best actress nominee Emma Stone oozed Hollywood glamour in a figure-hugging gold gownAFP/Getty Images

With all eyes on the red carpet at LA's Dolby Theatre the biggest names in the film world made their show-stopping arrivals for the 89th Academy Awards.

The weeks of preparations, fittings and last-minute facials paid off as the stars put the politics to one side as they posed for the snappers in their Oscar best with one glamorous gown rivalling the next

Off-white gowns were prevalent with British actress Felicity Jones among those opting for subtle hues and delicate floral adornments, contrasting with the trend for bright, multi-tonal gowns.

There was sparkle everywhere and the stars dazzled on the red carpet in shimmering, sequinned gowns and bedecked in millions of pounds worth of diamonds.

Metallic greys were favoured by Olivo Culpo, Ava DuVernay and Hidden Figures actor Octavia Spencer, who was on-trend in a stunning Marchesa gown with a soft feather embellishment.

Classic black was ubiquitous for the prestigious event with Taraji P Henson wearing a figure-hugging off-the shoulder gown with dramatic split, while Kirsten Dunst opted for a sophisticated look in a black full ball gown in Dior haute couture.

Musician Janelle Monae took the style stakes up a notch in an elaborate Elie Saab gown in a 17th century style rendered contemporary by cleavage-baring sheer panels adorned with matching choker and headband. It shouldn't have worked, but somehow it did.

While some gowns had sheer panels, the stars refrained from flagrant skin shows for the prestigious event, though thigh-high splits were everywhere, allowing for the perfect red-carpet pose.

Dresses were adorned in gold embellishments while best song nominee Justin Timberlake looked as though he already had his trophy, as wife model Jessica Biel took to the red carpet swathed in a gold gown.

50 Shades Darker actress Dakota Johnson opted for a more subtle take on the gold trend, looking elegant in a high-necked silk gown in a more subtle hue.

Model and red carpet favourite Chrissy Teigen rocked a stunning sculpted siver gown as she arrived with her husband, and La La Land actor and musician, John Legend.

Scarlet reds made a mark with Ginnifer Goodwin and best actress nominee Ruth Negga taking the season's trend for colour-blocking seriously in head-to-toe red.

While she is nominated for the coveted best actress award, La La Land star Emma Stone was also one of the best dressed on her big night, oozing old world Hollywood glamour in a figure-hugging gold gown that was a red carpet winner.

IBTimesUK brings you the full list of 2017 Academy Award winners as they are announced, live from the Dolby Theatre.

Musician Janelle Monae makes a striking entrance on the red carpetAFP/Getty Images
Dakota Johnson looked elegant in a silk gown with a subtle gold hueAFP/Getty Images
Nominee for Best Music (Original Song) 'Can't Stop The Feeling' from Trolls Justin Timberlake and his wife US actress Jessica BielAFP/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson turns heads in a classic black off-the-shoulder gown with thigh high split and diamond accessoriesAFP/Getty Images
Nominee for Best Actress 'Loving' Ruth Negga arrives on the red carpet in a scarlet red Valentino gown with a sheer neckline and lace detailAFP/Getty Images
A red carpet favourite US model Chrissy Teigen looks regal in a white gown with gold embellishments and a dramatic thigh high split
Actress Hailee Steinfeld follows the trend for off-white gowns in a floor-sweeping sheer Ralph & Russo dress with floral adornmentsAFP/Getty Images
Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo wears a grey/silver tiered dress with plunging necklineAFP/Getty Images
British actress Felicity Jones wears an off-white ballerina dress with pleated skirtAFP/Getty Images
Nominee for Best Actress 'Elle' Isabelle Huppert sparkles in a shimmering, sequinned floor-length gownAFP/Getty Images
Nominee for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) 'Hidden Figures' Allison Schroeder follows the trend for multi-tonal gownsAFP/Getty Images