With all eyes on the red carpet at LA's Dolby Theatre the biggest names in the film world made their show-stopping arrivals for the 89th Academy Awards.

The weeks of preparations, fittings and last-minute facials paid off as the stars put the politics to one side as they posed for the snappers in their Oscar best with one glamorous gown rivalling the next

Off-white gowns were prevalent with British actress Felicity Jones among those opting for subtle hues and delicate floral adornments, contrasting with the trend for bright, multi-tonal gowns.

There was sparkle everywhere and the stars dazzled on the red carpet in shimmering, sequinned gowns and bedecked in millions of pounds worth of diamonds.

Metallic greys were favoured by Olivo Culpo, Ava DuVernay and Hidden Figures actor Octavia Spencer, who was on-trend in a stunning Marchesa gown with a soft feather embellishment.

Classic black was ubiquitous for the prestigious event with Taraji P Henson wearing a figure-hugging off-the shoulder gown with dramatic split, while Kirsten Dunst opted for a sophisticated look in a black full ball gown in Dior haute couture.

Musician Janelle Monae took the style stakes up a notch in an elaborate Elie Saab gown in a 17th century style rendered contemporary by cleavage-baring sheer panels adorned with matching choker and headband. It shouldn't have worked, but somehow it did.

While some gowns had sheer panels, the stars refrained from flagrant skin shows for the prestigious event, though thigh-high splits were everywhere, allowing for the perfect red-carpet pose.

Dresses were adorned in gold embellishments while best song nominee Justin Timberlake looked as though he already had his trophy, as wife model Jessica Biel took to the red carpet swathed in a gold gown.

50 Shades Darker actress Dakota Johnson opted for a more subtle take on the gold trend, looking elegant in a high-necked silk gown in a more subtle hue.

Model and red carpet favourite Chrissy Teigen rocked a stunning sculpted siver gown as she arrived with her husband, and La La Land actor and musician, John Legend.

Scarlet reds made a mark with Ginnifer Goodwin and best actress nominee Ruth Negga taking the season's trend for colour-blocking seriously in head-to-toe red.

While she is nominated for the coveted best actress award, La La Land star Emma Stone was also one of the best dressed on her big night, oozing old world Hollywood glamour in a figure-hugging gold gown that was a red carpet winner.

IBTimesUK brings you the full list of 2017 Academy Award winners as they are announced, live from the Dolby Theatre.