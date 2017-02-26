Supporters of US President Donald Trump are set to boycott watching the Oscars on Sunday (26 February) in a protest against Hollywood figures criticising the administration.

In a post on Facebook, originating from the Tempe Republican Women group, and subsequently widely shared around the social media site, the message urges Republicans to call on the "backbone and decent people of America" and stand up against the "bitter people of the entertainment industry".

The rallying cry, which also targets celebrities such as Alex Baldwin and Madonna — hits out at Hollywood support for inciting protests against Trump, such as the Women's March, in anticipation of what is expected to be a politically charged night at the Academy Awards.

The GOP group further implores people to turn off their TVs in a bid to damage the viewing figures for the event, and watch the "ratings for the Academy Awards fall in the toilet".

"The left is now up to their old tricks trying to bully the rest of us into feeling guilty. Let them know that their selfish, vulgar, and unpatriotic behaviour over this past week will not be tolerated. Let them know that we will not be silenced and that we are no longer going to be shamed for what we believe. We must continue the fight!

"Boycott the Academy," concludes the post.

While there are still figures within Hollywood who support Trump, the statement follows a groundswell of vocal opposition against the administration from within the arts industry over Oscars weekend.

Accepting a Film Independent Spirit Award on Saturday (25 February), Casey Affleck, also nominated at the Oscars for his role in Manchester By The Sea, hit out at the "abhorrent" policies of the administration, that he promised "will not last".

Earlier in the day actor-director Jodie Foster and Back To The Future star Michael J Fox led The United Voices rally, staged in place of the usual pre-Oscars party by Hollywood's United Talent Agency.

And at a separate event on Friday (24 February) George Clooney used an appearance at the César Awards – France's national film awards – to speak out against the political climate.

President Trump took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the backlash, posting:

"Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!"

The former apprentice host previously attacked Meryl Streep when she used her Golden Globes acceptance speech to lambast his policies.