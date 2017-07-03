Ronda Rousey is set to make her first major TV appearance since her defeat to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016 as she will appear on "Like With Kelly and Ryan" on Wednesday (5 July).

Rousey (12-2 record in MMA) was always very selective when it came to media duties even when she was an active UFC fighter and underwent a media blackout following her first title loss to Holly Holm in November 2015.

When the former women's bantamweight champion finally spoke about her loss to Holm in a February 2016 interview on the Ellen DeGeneres show, she revealed that she felt suicidal following the defeat.

"Honestly, my thought was like, in the medical room and I was down in the corner," she reflected. "I was sitting in the corner and I was like, 'what am I anymore if I'm not this?'"

"I was literally sitting there and thinking about killing myself and that exact second I'm like: 'I'm nothing, what do I do anymore? And no-one gives a s**t about me anymore without this."

Rousey eventually returned to the octagon in December 2016 where she met current champion Nunes but suffered a blitz of strikes in a 48-second contest that ultimately ended via TKO.

Since her second defeat, Rousey has not given a single interview on her loss or her future plans in the UFC.

Instead, she has appeared in an episode of NBC's "Blindspot", got engaged with fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne, and will be one of the coaches for the "Battle of the Network Stars" show.

While Rousey will likely promote her role in the latter show during the interview, there is no doubt that the 30-year-old will be asked about her future and if she has any plans of fighting again with UFC president Dana White claiming a return for "Rowdy" looks unlikely.