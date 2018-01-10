Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took a much-needed break from her parenting duties recently. Soaking up the sun in an undisclosed tropical location, the Victoria's Secret model posted a photo of herself on Instagram that has left her fans in awe of her stunning figure.

Wearing a black two-piece bikini, the mother of one can be seen looking away from the camera, with a picturesque scene behind her as a clear blue ocean and palm trees are visible.

In the photo, the 30-year-old can be seen crossing her legs and holding on to the railings of a balcony in a luxury hotel. Huntington-Whiteley teamed up the bikini with retro shades while her long locks were tied in a neat bun.

The snap, which was posted without a caption, has been liked more than 214,000 times in just a couple of hours, with fans praising Huntington-Whiteley for being "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

"The most beautiful model," a fan commented, while another admirer asked, "Why do I not look like this?"

Quite a few of her fans were very impressed as she has managed to get back into shape soon after giving birth to her son Jack Oscar Statham on 24 June, 2017. Huntington-Whiteley shares Jack with her fiancé Jason Statham.

A fan said, "Just gave birth and looks like this! Perfect mama!" while another user wrote, "She gave birth, she is still a model but not on a runway... still gorgeous."

"Not each model actually is as brave as Rosie to post a pic like this after giving birth recently. Anyway, body's still great and all toned up," an admirer added.

Someone else said, "You make me want to start working out again. Looking great. Oxoxox."

Huntington-Whiteley also shared a close-up photo of herself wearing the same retro shades, which she paired with gold looped earrings and a necklace. "Le specs," she captioned the photo.

"You're the most gorgeous women ever," a fan said, while another follower simply gushed by saying, "Beautiful girl."