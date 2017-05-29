Singer Harry Styles personally phoned a young fan who was seriously injured in the Manchester terror attack to tell her he loved her.

Freya Lewis, 14, was at the Manchester Arena last Monday with her friend Nell Jones, when suicide bomber Salman Abidi detonated a home-made bomb in the foyer of the venue, killing 22 people.

While her friend was tragically killed in the attack, Freya escaped but suffered serious injuries including fractures, lacerations and burns from shrapnel and had to undergo surgery.

Since the incident her family have been writing a blog via the teenager's school, Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School and Sixth Form College in Cheshire, proving an account of her recovery.

And in an update on Sunday (28 May) according to Mail Online they revealed that the former One Direction star had called her in hospital.

"Firstly, Freya came around enough from sedation to look at her Dad, blow him a kiss and smile. Then Dad cried. 'What could surpass that? I know you are thinking. Secondly, the phone rang, and it was Harry Styles. Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!!

"The PICU unit at Manchester Childrens Hospital has just been given a lift like you can not imagine! Harry, we salute you sir, Holmes Chapel is very proud of you!!!!'

The call from the pop star helped lift Freya's spirit as she continues to come to terms with her terrifying ordeal.

On Sunday, she shared her first recollections of the attack describing her 'very personal and harrowing recollections of the detonation of the bomb and the aftermath'. She was also told by her family about Nell's death.

In the blog, they said: "We discussed the loss of her friend Nell, which she was unaware of up to this morning. Needless to say, these details and thoughts are Freya's and it is for her to decide in the future what, if anything, she shares with others.

"She understands, with absolute clarity, what happened on Monday night and what injuries she has sustained.

"Freya's response to all of this information has been incredible, beyond any words. Her strength is phenomenal and inspiring."

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi and 22 others were killed in the attack, including an 8-year-old girl and several parents waiting for their children. Sixty-four more people were injured by the blast.

Of the 22 killed in the bombing the youngest has been identified as eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos.