Known for being vocal with her opinions, The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik failed to resonate with readers with her latest essay on the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal. Although, the sitcom star condemned the shamed producer, saying she was "shocked and disgusted" by the allegations, her op-ed mentions that she isn't surprised by them.

Moreover, the 41-year-old TV star goes on to talk about her "conservative choices" and the "upside of not being a 'perfect ten'" in the piece, evoking a strong response from many on social media.

"As a proud feminist with little desire to diet, get plastic surgery or hire a personal trainer, I have almost no personal experience with men asking me to meetings in their hotel rooms," Bialik wrote.

"Those of us in Hollywood who don't represent an impossible standard of beauty have the "luxury" of being overlooked and, in many cases, ignored by men in power unless we can make them money."

"I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don't act flirtatiously with men as a policy," her op-ed read with the actress implying that women should be "free to act however they want".

"But our world isn't perfect. Nothing — absolutely nothing — excuses men for assaulting or abusing women. But we can't be naïve about the culture we live in," she adds.

Bialik's post for the New York Times comes in the wake of the latest scandal involving one of the biggest producers in Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein. From allegations of sexual misconduct, rape to harassment, the movie mogul has been the subject of much debate on social media.

On top of this, Bialik's point of view on the whole situation only aggravated the furore.

"This is horrendous victim-blaming bullshit identical to 'wear hijab so that men respect you & don't rape you,'" author Mona Eltahawy tweeted criticising the Blossom star's essay titled, Mayim Bialik: Being a Feminist in Harvey Weinstein's World.

"Sad it still needs to be said: people who look, dress all kinds of ways are also sexually assaulted or harassed," another critic shared on Twitter, as someone else added, "Lots wrong with Mayim Bialik's op-ed but one quick thing: Being an awkward girl with a big nose never protected me from harassment."

"Shaming women is not feminism, Blaming women for a man's actions is not feminism. Sorry Mayim Bialik you are not a feminist, you are bully," wrote another.

"Mayim Bialik is suggesting that Weinstein's targets - many of whom were children at the time of his offenses - could have avoided being harmed if they were good girls like her who didn't get manicures. Which is both offensive and flat-out wrong," a tweet read.