Thor: Ragnarok is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the fall, so it was expected that the red carpet premiere of the film would be equally talked about. Despite the new gamut of characters to discuss and Chris Hemsworth's shorter hair style in the third instalment of the Marvel franchise, on 10 October, all attention was on the lady of the moment – Cate Blanchett.

The actress, who plays the film's villain Hela, the goddess of death, attended the premiere screening at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood and wowed in a spectacular yellow sequined dress. The Gucci number, which had flecks of green, gold and orange not only caught the camera flashes but the attention of everyone present. Blanchett paired the high-necked outfit with a green necklace and simple black velvet heels.

The dress was perfectly offset by the 48-year-old star's flawless hair and makeup.

However, the Academy Award winning actress was not the only one to turn heads at the event. Her co-star Tessa Thompson, who plays the heroine Valkyrie, opted for some Hollywood glamour with a Schiaparelli Couture gown, which she paired with delicate Graziela Gems jewellery. She later changed into a polo-neck champagne coloured dress.

Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky kept it simple yet sexy in a form-fitting strapless black dress while stuntwoman Zoe Bell opted to show off her toned muscles in a wine and cream coloured number with a thigh-high split.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth also attended the premiere in support of Liam's brother. The Malibu singer kept her look fairly conservative in a floral printed dress with flared sleeves.

Another red carpet stunner, Tom Hiddleston who plays Loki in the film, sported a scruffy beard and a red and blue chequered suit for the screening.

Thor: Ragnarok releases in cinemas across the UK on 24 October and in the US on 3 November.