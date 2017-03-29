Live

The UK will trigger Article 50 today (29 March) thereby beginning the formal process of leaving the European Union. At around 12.30pm today, Sir Tim Barrow, the British Ambassador to the EU, will hand Donald Tusk a letter signed by Theresa May signalling the UK's desire to begin formal divorce proceedings.

IBTimes UK will be covering events as they unfold including what is set to be a highly charged Prime Minister's Questions on the day the UK turns its back on 44 years of EU membership.

Here are some key explainers ahead of the historic moment: