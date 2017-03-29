The UK will trigger Article 50 today (29 March) thereby beginning the formal process of leaving the European Union. At around 12.30pm today, Sir Tim Barrow, the British Ambassador to the EU, will hand Donald Tusk a letter signed by Theresa May signalling the UK's desire to begin formal divorce proceedings.
IBTimes UK will be covering events as they unfold including what is set to be a highly charged Prime Minister's Questions on the day the UK turns its back on 44 years of EU membership.
Here are some key explainers ahead of the historic moment:
- The key players in the UK negotiating team
- What is the difference between a hard and soft Brexit?
- Who is Tim Barrow? The man delivering the Article 50 notice
In a moment we will look at today's papers but first it might be worth reflecting again on yesterday's much talked about Daily Mail front page.
Editor Paul Dacre came under fire for focusing on Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon's legs . The pair met on Wednesday to discuss, among other things, the timing of a second Scottish independence referendum.
Last night Scottish MPs voted 69 to 59 to back Sturgeon's plans for a second independence vote.
Last night Marine Le Pen claimed that the EU wanted to punish the UK for leaving the bloc. She said: "The EU wants the divorce to be as painful as possible."
A recent Ipsos poll found that Le Pen is likely to win the first round of the French election with 25% of the vote. However, she would then be expected to lose to Emmanuel Macron in the second round.