Two And A Half Men actor Jon Cryer, who rose to fame playing Charlie Harper's miserably divorced brother, Alan in the hit CBS comedy, is returning with a new family drama on the same network.

The actor is returning to the network to develop a family comedy, titled, Dads and Daughters with his wife, Lisa Joyner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the multi-camera show is "set to revolve around a reserved math teacher with Midwestern values and an outgoing personal trainer who must bite the bullet and move in together rather than splitting their daughters up when their common ex-wife heads to prison for credit card fraud."

Mark Gross and Gregg Mettler will pen the script for the comedy and executive produce the CBS Television Studios entry alongside Cryer. The new pilot comes a year after Cryer plotted his initial series regular return to TV. He was set to star in ABC's single-camera comedy Losing It, which was passed over late in pilot season last year.

Cryer also guest starred as Navy surgeon Dr Taft, in CBS' police drama series, NCIS. He stated in 3 episode of the show's 13th seasons.

The 52-year-old actor won two Emmys for his role on Two and a Half Men, which originally starred Charlie Sheen, Cryer, and Angus T. Jones.

The series followed the life of a flamboyant bachelor, Charlie Harper, who writes commercial jingles while leading a wild lifestyle. The show also features his uptight and divorced brother Alan who moves into his Malibu beach house with troublesome son Jake.

However later in 2011, Sheen was replaced by Ashton Kutcher, who played Walden Schmidt, a billionaire who buys Charlie's house after his death.