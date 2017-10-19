After several rumours and speculations for almost 6 seasons, Arrow may have finally confirmed that Batman aka Bruce Wayne exists in The CW's ArrowVerse.

Promo for Arrow season 6's upcoming episode has teased that the Dark Knight is operating in Gotham. In episode 2 titled Tribute, Mayor Oliver Queen calls a press conference in an attempt to convince Star City's reporter that a leaked photo showing him in the Green Arrow's costume could be easily photoshopped.

He says, "Photos can be doctored. They could have put Bruce Wayne's head on that body. Has Bruce Wayne left Gotham to hang out in Star City recently? No!"

Oliver continued, "Now, if I was running around the city during the day and managing it as mayor, while running around at night frightening criminals, that really would make me a superhero! But I'm not. I'm just the mayor."

Will Batman/Bruce Wayne show up in Arrow season 6? While this is a reference, not confirmation that the Dark Knight will show up anytime soon on Arrow; it certainly confirms that Batman does, in fact, exist alongside Oliver Queen, Barry Allen and the rest of the Arrowverse heroes.

Previously, Gotham actor David Mazouz has hinted that a crossover between the Fox series and The CW series' Arrowverse could happen because of the time travel. He told Movie Pilot, "I feel like we could easily do a Flash crossover because he travels in time now."

"The biggest obstacle before The Flash came out, when it was just Arrow, was that Gotham is set in the past and Arrow was set in the present. We were not in the same time period, so how could we possibly do a crossover?" he continued.

The Bruce Wayne actor also explained how the Green Arrow and the Scarlet Speedster could end up in Gotham City.

Mazouz said, "However, now that we know time travel was not only introduced but widely used in the Flarrowverse with Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash, it's very plausible that a crossover could happen, because they could come back in time and visit Gotham. I would totally support it. I'm a huge fan. I think that would be awesome."