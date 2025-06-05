Game developer IO Interactive has unveiled its highly anticipated James Bond narrative action-adventure video game during PlayStation's State of Play livestream on 4 June. Titled 007: First Light, the game promises to deliver an original origin story of the legendary British spy and is expected to release sometime in 2026 for PlayStation 5.

'Follow James Bond as a young, resourceful, and sometimes reckless recruit in MI6's training programme, and discover an origin story of the world's most famous spy,' IO Interactive's website states. The storyline was developed in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, which acquired creative control of the James Bond franchise for over $1 billion (£735,743,137) in February 2025.

What To Expect From 007: First Light

The game will present an immersive third-person narrative adventure centred on a 26-year-old James Bond, before he assumes his iconic 007 title.

'In 007: First Light, Bond starts as a Navy air crewman, when against all odds, an audacious act of bravery propels him onto MI6's most challenging training programme,' said IO Interactive Senior Communication Manager Yann Roskell in a post for PlayStation Blog. 'This training, coupled with his natural instinct, wits, and heart will see him grow into a fully-fledged spy.'

The trailer teases a globe-trotting experience, showcasing a range of exotic settings—from sun-drenched cliffside beaches to snow-laden mountain ranges. It also highlights various travel modes, including planes, boats, and what appear to be high-octane car chases.

Roskell noted that several classic characters, including Q and M, will return, alongside new additions to the Bond universe.

'You will also discover new ones, including Greenway, Bond's mentor in this story, who will teach him the modus operandi advocated for MI6 agents,' Roskell wrote.

A Long-Awaited Return For Bond Fans

First Light marks the first major console release for the James Bond franchise since 2012's 007 Legends by Activision. The publisher exited the licensed gaming space in 2013, leaving the Bond IP dormant in the gaming world.

Although studios like Telltale Games had expressed interest in reviving the spy saga, hopes were dashed when the company shut down in 2018. IO Interactive first announced the project as Project 007 in November 2020, promising an origin-focused storyline.

Now, four years later, 007: First Light is finally coming to life—and it may well be the game Bond fans have been waiting over a decade to play.