A wave of excitement continues to build around the launch of Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2, but fresh concerns have surfaced regarding its backward compatibility. According to newly released patch notes, transitioning your beloved Switch 1 game library to the next-gen console may not be as seamless as players had initially hoped.

Backward Compatibility Concerns Emerge Ahead Of Launch

With the Switch 2 just days away from release, numerous first-party Switch titles have received last-minute patches intended to ensure smooth performance on the new hardware. However, the latest patch notes hint that some of these games may still face issues at launch.

On 3 June, popular games such as Kirby Star Allies, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Pikmin 3 received updates. While intended to enhance compatibility with Switch 2, the notes raised concerns by referencing specific 'issues' that required immediate attention.

Well-known data miner OatmealDome first flagged the updates. Fans swiftly noticed language suggesting some games might not work correctly out of the box.

'This Pikmin 3 update partially fixes a problem on the Switch 2 where the screen flickers. Another update will be released at a later date to fully resolve the issue,' OatmealDome posted on X. This revelation has triggered wider concerns about whether other Switch games will face similar hurdles when the console launches on 5 June 2025.

Patch Notes Reveal Compatibility Setbacks

While Nintendo has previously stated that not all original Switch games would be supported on Switch 2, many gamers assumed most titles would work seamlessly from day one.

According to Brent Koepp of Vice, the new patch notes signal potential hiccups, at least in the early weeks following the console's release.

He cites Pikmin 3 as a prime example: despite receiving a compatibility patch, the game is still expected to exhibit screen flickering at launch—a problem that won't be fully addressed until a future update.

How Many Games Are Actually Compatible?

Nintendo has published a guide outlining the extent of Switch 2's backward compatibility. While no exact number is cited, the company states that just 122 first-party titles will not work on the new system.

This suggests that a large portion of the existing Switch library will indeed function on the new hardware. Most Nintendo-published games reportedly run without major issues. However, Pikmin 3's confirmed glitch raises the question: how many other titles may require urgent patching?

It is possible that only a few specific games need compatibility fixes, but these patch notes serve as a reminder that even widely expected features, such as backward compatibility, may come with limitations.

Compatibility Fixes or Missing Patches?

Many recently updated Switch games are not among those scheduled to receive enhanced versions with added features like HDR. Rather, their patches are purely focused on addressing functionality issues related to the Switch 2.

This raises a broader concern: how many older titles still lack essential compatibility updates? Worse still, how many will fail to function correctly when the console becomes available?

Compounding the uncertainty is Nintendo's decision to withhold Switch 2 review units from the press. In the absence of detailed early reviews, prospective buyers have limited insight into how specific games perform on the new hardware.

For now, fans eagerly awaiting launch day should prepare for potential teething issues and remain alert to upcoming patches as Nintendo continues to refine the Switch 2's compatibility landscape.