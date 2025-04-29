Bill Belichick, former manager of the New England Patriots and current head football coach at the University of North Carolina (UNC), created a media storm after making his latest relationship public. He had previously dated entrepreneur Linda Holliday for almost two decades before their split in 2022. It is reported that a year prior to the breakup, the 73-year-old coach met his now-girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, a former competitive cheerleader and founder of Trouble Cub Enterprises. Their relationship, which has a five-decade age gap, has raised eyebrows in the NFL World and beyond.

Love in the Air: The Romance That Surprised the NFL

The couple reportedly met on 11 February 2021 on a flight from Boston to Florida, where Belichick autographed Hudson's homework, according to TMZ. At the time, she was still attending Bridgewater State University. In addition to her entrepreneurial bids, Hudson is presently competing for the title of Miss Maine USA 2025. Her Instagram account, where she showcases her outfits and adventures, has over 87,000 followers. Despite the couple seeming content in their relationship, their age gap has drawn criticism.

Social Media Uproar And 'Predator' Claims

Public reaction to their relationship has been polarising. In March, Belichick reportedly asked the UNC to CC Hudson all emails directed to him. He also asked the university to censor criticism against him and Huson, asking, 'Is there anyone monitoring the UNC Football page for slanderous commentary and subsequently deleting it / blocking users that are harassing BB in the comments?' In a later email, he added: 'I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a "predator."' UNC later confirmed that such comments had been removed and condemned the language as 'incredibly inappropriate.'

Interestingly, Hudson's email signature lists her as 'Chief Operating Officer of Belichick Productions,' though no official business record for this has been found.

The persistent backlash has made the couple protective of their relationship, as showcased in a recent controversial interview.

Hudson's Awkward Mid-Interview Interruption

Most recently, the couple made headlines for their reclusive attitude while appearing on CBS News Sunday Morning with Tony Dokoupil. When Dokoupil asked how they met, Hudson cut in sharply from off-camera: 'We're not talking about this,' and gave a stern 'no' to further questions.

According to Pro Football Talk, this was not an isolated incident, with Hudson interrupting multiple times. Worse still, TMZ reports that the business owner even walked out of the interview, delaying it for half an hour. Though the couple's frustrations could be attributed to the interview deviating from Belichick's new book release, Hudson's behaviour has been called intrusive, rude and 'cringe.'

Belichick and Hudson's relationship has sparked mass debate, highlighting societal expectations about age gaps in romantic partnerships. Additionally, their relationship illustrates the challenges of handling public scrutiny while trying to balance a career and personal life. Despite the polarisation surrounding their union, the couple appears to be thriving, frequently sharing insights into their lives with online fans.