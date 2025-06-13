August Vallat, a Danish influencer with over one million followers, is facing intense backlash after allegedly damaging a protected area near Glenbrittle on the Isle of Skye. Locals discovered scorched trees, felled birch wood, and discarded bottles at the popular gateway to the Cuillin mountains, prompting widespread outrage on social media.

'Environmental Disgrace': Walkers Find Burnt Trees and Rubbish at Glenbrittle Campsite

Walkers at a recognised wild camping area near the Cuillin mountains described the scene as an 'environmental disgrace' after discovering burnt grass, food wrappers, and tree damage. 'It looked like a festival site,' said one witness, referring to the heaps of litter and felled branches used for firewood.

Vallat's 'Leave No Trace' Message Backfires Amid Accusations of Hypocrisy

Vallat, who regularly promotes the 'leave no trace' principle in his content, has been accused of hypocrisy after posting images of himself beside a campfire in the damaged Glenbrittle area. The now-deleted Instagram story has fuelled criticism, with some calling him a 'fake eco-warrior' and demanding a public apology. Highland Council reminded visitors that strict conservation rules apply to the area. 'We welcome visitors to our natural landmarks, but everyone has a duty to respect them,' a representative said.

Online Backlash Grows as Vallat Deletes Posts and Closes Comments

In response to mounting criticism, Vallat has deleted several posts related to the Glenbrittle incident and muted comments across much of his Instagram profile. Outdoor groups and environmental advocates across the UK have condemned his actions, calling for stricter penalties for influencers who damage protected landscapes. 'This is a betrayal of trust and nature—it goes beyond littering,' said one user on X (formerly Twitter). Vallat has yet to issue an official apology or respond to the accusations, despite mounting pressure.

Calls Grow for Social Media Guidelines on Outdoor Content Creation

The controversy surrounding Vallat has renewed calls for clearer social media guidelines on promoting travel to sensitive natural environments. Campaigners argue that influencers must show responsible behaviour when creating content in protected areas. 'Education is what's missing,' said Caroline Murray of the Scottish Conservation Trust. 'Influencers need to model respectful outdoor ethics—not reckless adventuring.' Activists are urging platforms like Instagram to include eco-disclaimers for content filmed in conservation zones.