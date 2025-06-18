Fati Vázquez, a 30-year-old OnlyFans creator and social media personality with nearly 400,000 Instagram followers, has found herself at the centre of controversy after photos shared online appeared to show her in the same holiday location as 17-year-old football prodigy Lamine Yamal.

The Barcelona winger, who is coming off a successful season with both La Liga and Copa del Rey titles, posted a series of holiday snaps from a scenic getaway featuring boats, rocky coastlines, and a luxurious infinity pool.

Just days later, Vázquez uploaded her own photos showing nearly identical surroundings. Fans quickly pieced together the similarities and began speculating about a possible romantic link between the pair.

Vázquez Responds to Backlash

Amid a surge of speculation, Vázquez took to social media to address the hateful messages she's been receiving.

'It's sad to see how some people carry so much darkness inside that they get to wish death on someone they don't even know,' she wrote. 'What others project speaks more about them than me. I choose to live with purpose, continue to grow and surround myself with light.'

She added: 'To those who wish me evil, I wish them healing, because no one who is well with himself wishes to destroy another.'

Denials and More Rumours

Despite the social media frenzy, Lamine Yamal has reportedly denied any romantic involvement. Gossip journalist Javi de Hoyos claimed to have spoken directly with the young footballer, who allegedly 'categorically denies' any relationship and insists 'they have nothing going on.'

De Hoyos also hinted that Vázquez may be connected to another Barcelona player, though no names were confirmed.

Who Is Fati Vázquez?

Originally from Galicia in northwest Spain, Vázquez is a well-known influencer across Instagram and TikTok, where she shares lifestyle content and personal updates. Her recent brush with football fame has pushed her further into the spotlight, but not in the way she expected.

As the speculation continues, so does the online backlash, raising serious questions about internet harassment and the toll of public scrutiny on women linked—rightly or wrongly—with high-profile figures.