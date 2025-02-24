Jude Bellingham's private life is attracting almost as much attention as his performances on the pitch. The 21-year-old football star was recently spotted with his new girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro, and their budding romance is already making waves on social media.

With her striking presence, successful career as an Instagram model, and a six-year age gap between them, Ashlyn has quickly become a hot topic among football fans. The 27-year-old influencer is now one of the most talked-about figures in the world of WAGs.

But who is Ashlyn Castro, and how did she capture the heart of football's rising star? Here's everything you need to know about Bellingham's 'baddie.'

The Rise of Ashlyn Castro

Ashlyn Castro is a 27-year-old (though some sources claim she's actually 32) social media influencer and model from Long Beach, California.

With over 265,000 followers, Ashlyn has built a career around her Instagram presence, showcasing her striking looks and statuesque 5ft 8 frame. Ashlyn often posts her chic fashion, luxury travel, and high-end lifestyle.

However, her journey to prominence took a more personal turn after she was spotted with Jude Bellingham. The duo appeared together during Real Madrid's game against Girona on Saturday. Jude had to see this match as an audience, as he received a straight red card against Osasuna last week.

Ashlyn sat next to Jude and his family in the audience box. She was seen sharing warm interactions with Jude's mother, indicating that she had solidified her position as a key figure in his life.

The Much-Talked-About Age Gap

One of the most talked-about aspects of Ashlyn and Jude's relationship is their six-year age gap.

At 21, Jude has become one of the most celebrated rising football players, while Ashlyn, at 27, is more glamorous.

There are even whispers in the media suggesting Ashlyn could be 32, making her 11 years older than the Real Madrid midfielder. However, the age rumours were debunked by Ashlyn when she posted a note on her Instagram story, saying, 'People lying about my age (I am 27), making up stories about me, linking me to so many people I don't know or have never been involved with romantically have gone too far,'

Whether it's the six- or 11-year age gap, the couple's bond seems unbothered by the word on the street and appears to be anything but thriving.

Ashlyn's Dating History

Before Jude, Ashlyn had a few high-profile relationships, which have added to her allure.

In 2017, she was linked to actor Michael B. Jordan after the two were seen together on the French Riviera, enjoying the high life. Though neither party confirmed the romance, the paparazzi caught them dancing and kissing.

More recently, Ashlyn was rumoured to have dated NBA player LaMelo Ball. However, her attention has now firmly shifted towards Jude, with her past relationships taking a backseat.

Life as a Social Media Star and 'Baddie' Status

Ashlyn's life is rooted in Instagram, where she posts pictures from luxury bars, art galleries, and picturesque mountain landscapes. These pictures add a touch of adventure to her otherwise chic influencer persona. In short, she lives a glamorous lifestyle that many can only dream of.

Leading a life of someone who is both fashionable and artistic, Ashlyn has positioned herself as a modern 'baddie' to her growing fanbase. Earlier in their relationship, there was a fair amount of speculation about the status of Ashlyn and Jude's romance, especially as they didn't follow each other on Instagram. However, those doubts have now been put to rest.

The couple recently made it clear that they are indeed in a serious relationship by following each other on Instagram. With this move, the duo are happy to share their bond with the world, leaving no room for speculation.

Net Worth and Career

According to reports, Jude's estimated net worth is an impressive $50 million, while Ashlyn's financial standing is more modest. Reports suggest that the influencer's estimated worth is $100,000 as of January 2025.

However, despite the disparity, Ashlyn's career as a model and influencer is steadily growing. Brands are eager to collaborate with her, and it seems only a matter of time before her financial success mirrors her growing popularity.

As their relationship continues to make headlines, it seems clear that Ashlyn Castro is more than just a pretty face. The influencer and model has established herself as an evolving personality, and connections with high-profile celebrities help to build her 'baddie' persona.