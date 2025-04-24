A legal storm is brewing around former NFL star Shannon Sharpe, as 20-year-old content creator Gabriella Zuniga accuses him of assault and seeks £37.6 million in civil damages.

The high-profile case has sparked widespread debate, not only over the serious allegations themselves, but also over broader questions of consent and the increasing normalisation of so-called 'rough sex' in intimate relationships. As the case unfolds, experts are weighing in on why more women are reportedly allowing such encounters—and the fine line between preference and pressure.

The Woman Behind the Lawsuit

Gabriella Zuniga, who has gained a significant online presence under the handle 'Karli', was previously known as 'Jane Doe' in legal documents. The civil action claims her relationship with Sharpe, starting in 2023 when she was 19, turned abusive and involved acts she now describes as sexual assault

Her social media following is notable; her Instagram account, @sheiskarli, has around 500,000 followers, and her OnlyFans page charges a monthly fee of £9.80 (roughly $12.99). While she built her reputation on her online content, her current legal stance has moved the spotlight onto her personal history.

Allegations and Legal Dispute

Zuniga's lawsuit, filed in Nevada, alleges that Sharpe assaulted her on several occasions. She describes an event in September 2024, where Sharpe was reportedly heard engaging in sexual acts on Instagram Live, which she claims she did not participate in and found humiliating. She accuses him of sexual assault, filming their encounters without her consent, and manipulating her emotionally.

Sharpe, now 54, has denied the accusations. His legal team dismisses the claims as extortion, pointing to text messages that they say show mutual consent and consensual role-playing. They also mention an offer of £7.540 million (around $10 million) to settle the case before it reached court, which Zuniga declined. His lawyer, Lanny Davis, states, 'The lawsuit is a cynical attempt to shake down Mr Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies and misrepresentations.'

Responses and Ongoing Legal Battle

Zuniga's representatives have responded with their own evidence, including an audio recording in which Sharpe allegedly threatens to 'choke' her. Her attorney, Tony Buzbee, who has previously represented high-profile clients in complex cases, has called the lawsuit a serious matter. Buzbee's involvement stands to show the gravity of the case, which is now headed to court.

Both sides have presented differing narratives – Zuniga's side stating that Sharpe's actions were non-consensual and damaging, while Sharpe's team claims their interactions were consensual and misrepresented. Public opinion remains divided, largely influenced by personal views on online content, the legal allegations, and the broader cultural debate surrounding sexual behavior.

Are More Women Allowing 'Rough Sex'?

This case sits against a tide of changing sexual norms, where some women are increasingly engaging in or allowing more intense activities, including choking. Experts observe a rise in what is often termed 'rough sex', which, for some, is simply considered part of their sexual expression. However, the physical risks involved—especially with practices like choking—are often underestimated or overlooked.

A 2020 survey by the BBC revealed that 71 per cent of men aged 18 to 39 reported having engaged in acts like choking or slapping during consensual sex, with many not seeking explicit consent beforehand. This normalisation is likely influenced by online pornography, which frequently misleads people into thinking such acts as casual and risk-free. As Marie Le Conte notes in her book 'Escape', for her generation, choking is now "so mainstream" it's perceived as just another kink, rather than a dangerous act.

What are The Risks of Normalising Dangerous Practices?

Choking, if done without proper precautions, can cause serious injury or death. It restricts blood flow to the brain, and unconsciousness can occur within seconds. Medical experts warn that such acts are inherently risky, yet they are portrayed as acceptable or even desirable in modern sexual culture.

This raises concerns about the impact on young people, especially teenagers, who often receive conflicting messages. In some schools, sex education materials have controversially suggested that choking could be a 'safe' option if both partners agree. This ignores the real dangers—danger that can turn fatal in moments.

A Broader Cultural Issue

The debate extends beyond this case, moving onto public attitudes on consent and the influence of online content. While women have made strides in professional and political spheres, the sexual landscape seems to be moving in a troubling direction. The normalisation of violence or roughness as part of intimacy can undermine understanding of genuine consent and safety.

Experts suggest that this trend is partly driven by a distorted portrayal of sex in media and pornography, especially online. The idea that most women enjoy or should tolerate violent acts to please partners is a harmful myth. It risks desensitising young men and women to the real dangers of reckless sexual behaviour, which can have tragic consequences.

The legal dispute involving Gabriella Zuniga and Shannon Sharpe points to a crucial question: where do we draw the line between consensual play and abuse?