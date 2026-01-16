Kyrsten Sinema, the former Arizona senator known for her maverick politics, is back in the headlines, but this time the controversy is personal. A North Carolina lawsuit claims Sinema's alleged romantic relationship with her security guard broke up his 14-year marriage, with the ex-wife seeking at least $75,000 (approximately £56,000) in damages.

The suit paints a picture of romance, secrecy, and turmoil behind the scenes of a once high-profile public life.

Who Is Kyrsten Sinema?

Kyrsten Sinema made history as Arizona's first openly bisexual senator and the state's first female senator. Rising from social work and law to Congress, she spent six years representing Arizona's 9th district in the House before taking her Senate seat in 2019. Initially a Democrat, she left the party to become an independent, often defying party lines.

During her Senate tenure, Sinema opposed the filibuster change, blocked progressive minimum wage increases, and sided with Republicans on President Biden's student loan plan, cementing her reputation as a centrist maverick. Now, her political legacy is being overshadowed by allegations of personal misconduct.

Details of the Lawsuit

Heather Ammel, the ex-wife of Matthew Ammel, alleges that Sinema seduced her husband while he served on the senator's security team. Matthew Ammel joined Sinema's staff in April 2022, accompanying her on trips to Napa Valley, Las Vegas, and even Saudi Arabia.

The lawsuit claims that in early 2024, Heather discovered intimate messages exchanged between her husband and Sinema via Signal. That summer, Matthew reportedly stopped wearing his wedding ring and was given a role as a national security fellow in Sinema's Senate office, while continuing his bodyguard duties. Sinema allegedly also paid for psychedelic treatment to help him cope with PTSD, substance abuse, and traumatic brain injuries sustained during military service.

Accusations and Legal Implications

The 14-page complaint, filed under North Carolina's alienation of affection law, accuses Sinema of deliberately enticing and alienating her ex-husband's affections. Heather Ammel alleges Sinema engaged in 'conversations, meetings, sexual encounters, and other acts' that undermined their marriage.

The plaintiff seeks $75,000 in damages, highlighting that North Carolina is one of the few states allowing lawsuits for alienation of affection. Sinema has asked to move the case to federal court, and neither she nor her attorney have publicly commented.

Why This Matters

Even though Sinema has left Congress, her actions continue to draw scrutiny. The lawsuit raises questions about ethics, personal conduct, and accountability for public figures outside of office.

The case also illustrates how states with alienation of affection laws can hold third parties accountable for marital breakdowns. While politically retired, Sinema now faces legal and financial exposure tied directly to her alleged personal relationships.

With public attention riveted, the dispute over the ex-senator's private life shows that even after leaving office, high-profile figures cannot easily escape the spotlight.