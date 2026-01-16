Donald Trump has reportedly admitted he is terrified the 2026 midterms could end his presidency, going so far as to suggest the US 'shouldn't even have an election' at all.

The 79-year-old President's startling private candour has laid bare the anxiety gripping the White House as his administration battles plummeting approval ratings and the relentless fallout from the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Speaking to Reuters, Trump acknowledged the 'deep psychological' reality that ruling parties are almost historically destined to suffer heavy losses in midterm cycles—an outcome he reportedly fears will lead directly to a third impeachment.

Trump's Audacious Solution: Cancel Democracy Itself

Yet Trump appears unwilling to accept this electoral arithmetic lying down. In what observers are characterising as a remarkably candid slip, the president suggested that given his administration's accomplishments, the nation 'shouldn't even have an election' at all.

The comment, delivered with what sources describe as complete sincerity, reflects a concerning mindset that has begun to dominate Trump's private discussions with senior Republican operatives.

Rather than building broad coalition support or moderating controversial policies to improve electoral prospects, Trump seems increasingly inclined to question the democratic process itself when faced with the prospect of losing congressional majorities.

This represents a troubling escalation from mere rhetoric into territory that raises genuine concerns about democratic norms and the stability of American institutions. The suggestion—however flippantly delivered—that elections could simply be cancelled because one candidate has 'accomplished' enough cuts to the very heart of representative democracy.

Desperate President Bracing for Impeachment

Speaking privately with House Republicans during their member retreat last week, Trump was far less philosophical and far more desperate. Rather than discuss policy achievements or campaign strategy, he effectively pleaded with his caucus to retain their majorities, warning darkly that Democratic control of Congress would inevitably lead to his own impeachment.

'You gotta win the midterms,' Trump said, grimacing visibly. 'Because if we don't win the midterms, it's just going to be – I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me.' He repeated the warning moments later: 'I'll get impeached.'

The statement carries particular weight given that Trump has already been impeached twice during his presidency. His fear, it seems, is not merely an abstract concern about congressional opposition but a genuine anxiety that a Democratic House would swiftly move to remove him from office. Whether such fears are grounded in a realistic assessment of Democratic intentions remains debatable, but Trump's repeated willingness to voice them suggests they occupy considerable space in his thinking about the upcoming elections.

Republican Senators Defect Over Venezuela Powers

Trump's political position has grown demonstrably more fragile over the past fortnight, with growing numbers of Republican senators openly defying the White House over military policy in Venezuela.

Last week, Trump erupted in fury after five Republicans—Senators Susan Collins, Rand Paul, Lisa Murkowski, Josh Hawley and Todd Young—voted to advance a War Powers Act resolution that would restrict his authority to launch unilateral military operations against the Venezuelan government following the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

According to sources familiar with the president's private communications, Trump was 'very mad, very hot' about the vote. During a call to Senator Collins that reportedly came 'out of the blue,' Trump 'basically read her the riot act' regarding her betrayal.

The resolution cleared the committee on a 52–47 vote and would prevent Trump from authorising military action to seize control of Venezuela's oil resources, a stated administration objective. Collins' office confirmed the call occurred but declined to elaborate on its contents.

Trump subsequently lashed out publicly on Truth Social, writing: 'Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the United States of America. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley and Todd Young should never be elected to office again.'

The public attack underscores Trump's desperation to maintain party unity, even as cracks in Republican support continue to widen. With cost-of-living anger still a dominant voter mood and foreign-policy splits bubbling up, Trump's message to Republicans is clear: hold the line, or watch Washington turn into a courtroom again.