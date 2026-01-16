Former Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema is facing explosive allegations after a lawsuit claimed she had sexual relationships with members of her security team, including one who later resigned.

The claims, which surfaced through a civil complaint filed in North Carolina, accuse the former lawmaker of seducing a married bodyguard during her time in office.

According to the filing, submitted in September 2024 by Heather Ammel, the estranged wife of Sinema's former security officer, Matthew Ammel, the alleged relationship began in 2022 while Sinema was still serving in the United States Senate.

The complaint, obtained by reporters, portrays a pattern of emotional and physical intimacy that blurred professional boundaries. Sinema has not publicly commented on the allegations.

Details of the Civil Complaint

The lawsuit, lodged in North Carolina Superior Court, accuses Sinema of intentionally 'seducing, enticing and alienating the affections' of Matthew Ammel, a married father of three who worked on her security detail.

Heather Ammel's legal filing claims that Sinema's conduct directly contributed to the breakdown of her marriage, leading to the couple's separation on 1 November 2024.

Heather is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $25,000 (£18,679), citing emotional pain, distress, and financial hardship.

The lawsuit outlines how Sinema allegedly invited Matthew to both personal and professional events, including a Taylor Swift concert, and sent affectionate text messages while knowing he was married.

One message cited in the court filing reportedly read, 'I miss you. Putting my hand on your heart. I'll see you soon.' In response, Heather said she confronted the senator directly, writing, 'Are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family.'

Claims of Psychedelics and Professional Misconduct

The complaint further alleges that Sinema encouraged her bodyguard to bring MDMA, also known as ecstasy, on a work trip for a 'guided psychedelic experience'.

Heather's filing claims that Sinema exploited her husband's vulnerability, noting that Matthew was a veteran who had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injuries (TBI).

The allegations suggest that the relationship developed while Matthew was employed to ensure Sinema's safety and that the senator's advances went beyond acceptable professional conduct.

Resignation and Fallout Within the Security Team

The lawsuit also claims that revelations about Sinema's alleged sexual relationships within her security staff eventually led to internal turmoil, resulting in the resignation of a senior protection officer. According to People, the filing states that Sinema's head of security stepped down after expressing concerns that she was having sexual relations with other bodyguards.

No official documentation has confirmed the resignation, and Sinema's office has not issued a public response.

Legal analysts have noted that while alienation of affection lawsuits are rare, they remain valid in a handful of US states, including North Carolina, allowing spouses to sue individuals accused of breaking up a marriage.

Public Reaction and Political Implications

Sinema, 49, served as a US senator from Arizona between 2019 and 2025. Once a member of the Democratic Party, she later registered as an independent, cultivating a reputation for political independence and bipartisanship.

The allegations have triggered widespread public debate over the personal conduct of elected officials and the ethical implications of relationships within professional hierarchies.

Media outlets have reported growing scrutiny of Sinema's post-Senate career as the civil case proceeds.

Court records indicate that no criminal charges have been filed, and the case remains a civil matter. A trial date has yet to be announced.