A prominent conservative activist has claimed she now wraps her newborn daughter in a bulletproof vest after receiving death threats linked to her outspoken stance on transgender athletes in women's sports, a claim that has intensified an already heated national debate.

Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer turned campaigner, said the threats have forced her to take extraordinary precautions when appearing in public.

Claims Made During Fox News Appearance

Gaines said the level of hostility surrounding the transgender athlete debate has escalated to the point where she fears for her family's safety.

She told the programme that she attended the Supreme Court with her infant daughter as justices heard arguments in a case that could determine whether transgender women can be barred from competing in female-only sports.

'She was there with me on the Supreme Court steps,' Gaines said, adding that the presence of threats meant she felt compelled to use protective equipment for her child. She did not provide details about the nature or origin of the alleged threats, and no law enforcement confirmation has been made public.

Supreme Court Case on Transgender Athletes

The Supreme Court case centres on state-level laws restricting transgender women from participating in female sports categories.

Supporters of the bans argue they protect fairness in women's sport, while opponents say they discriminate against transgender athletes and violate constitutional protections.

Speaking on Outnumbered, Gaines told viewers that her three-month-old daughter, Margot, had to be protected with a ballistic blanket while attending a recent US Supreme Court hearing, where justices heard arguments that could reshape how transgender athletes are treated under federal law.

The case has drawn national attention, with advocacy groups and lawmakers on both sides filing legal briefs. Gaines attended the hearing to show support for restrictions, framing the issue as one that directly affects girls and young women.

Criticism of Democratic Lawmakers

During her Fox News appearance, Gaines criticised Democratic lawmakers who have backed legal arguments supporting transgender inclusion in sport.

She claimed that around 130 Democrats signed briefs in support of transgender athletes and accused them of ignoring the impact of their policies on girls.

Gaines argued that the political message was being directed not at conservative figures such as President Donald Trump, but at children like her daughter. Her remarks echoed broader Republican messaging that casts the transgender sports debate as a matter of child protection and parental concern.

Rise as a Conservative Campaigner

Gaines became a national figure after competing at the 2022 NCAA Championships, where she tied for fifth place with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

Since then, she has built a following as a vocal critic of transgender participation in women's sports, appearing at conservative rallies and media events.

Her activism has made her a fixture in the culture war surrounding gender identity, sport and public policy in the United States.

High-Profile Online Clashes

Gaines' social media presence has led to several public confrontations. She previously exchanged barbs with Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who mocked her swimming result during an online dispute last year.

She has also clashed with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles after criticising a high school softball team that included a transgender pitcher. Biles accused Gaines of targeting athletes over a single race outcome, further amplifying the controversy.

We're being destroyed from within pic.twitter.com/hsD3mYkc6t — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 27, 2025

Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn't have come in fifth. https://t.co/gkiEyZ8JGX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2025

Verification and Public Reaction

While Gaines' claims about death threats have not been independently verified, her comments have circulated widely across conservative media and social platforms.

The image of a newborn allegedly requiring ballistic protection has drawn strong reactions from supporters and critics alike.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule later this year, a decision that could have far-reaching implications for transgender athlete policy across the country.