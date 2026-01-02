Federal authorities arrested an 18-year-old North Carolina man who allegedly pledged his loyalty to ISIS and spent more than a year planning a New Year's Eve terror attack at a local grocery store and fast food restaurant, officials announced Friday.

Christian Sturdivant of Mint Hill was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation after he detailed his attack plans to undercover FBI agents. According to investigators, a handwritten manifesto found under his bed revealed his plan to target Jews, Christians, LGBTQ individuals, and law enforcement personnel in a massacre with a stated goal of stabbing as many people as possible.

'Prolific' Social Media Activity Led to Arrest

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force identified Sturdivant in December 2025 after receiving information that a social media account was making multiple posts supporting ISIS. In one post from early December, Sturdivant allegedly shared an image depicting two miniature figurines of Jesus with text reading 'May Allah curse the cross worshipers'.

Sturdivant was a 'prolific' poster on social media platforms, including TikTok, using the username Abu Bakr al-Amriki, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge James Barnacle. On 14 December, Sturdivant began communicating with an individual he believed was affiliated with ISIS but was actually an undercover government employee.

During those communications, Sturdivant allegedly sent an image of two hammers and a knife, telling the undercover agent 'I will do jihad soon' and proclaiming he was 'a soldier of the state', meaning ISIS, prosecutors stated.

Manifesto and Weapons Found Under Bed

When authorities executed a search warrant at Sturdivant's home, they discovered knives and hammers hidden underneath his bed, along with handwritten notes detailing his attack plans, US Attorney Russ Ferguson confirmed. The manifesto allegedly contained detailed plans to execute a massacre on New Year's Eve, with a stated goal of stabbing as many people as possible.

'Christian Sturdivant pledged his loyalty to ISIS and committed himself to killing Americans on New Year's Eve', Barnacle said. The teen intended to become a martyr 'to support the murder, torture and extreme violence that ISIS represents'.

According to investigators, Sturdivant planned to target Jews, Christians, LGBTQ individuals, and law enforcement and military personnel at the Mint Hill locations where he expected large crowds.

Family Intervened in 2022 Attack Attempt

Sturdivant first appeared on the FBI's radar in January 2022 when he was still a minor, authorities revealed. At that time, he had been in contact via social media with an unidentified ISIS member overseas who instructed him to dress in all black, knock on neighbours' doors, and attack them with a hammer, Barnacle disclosed.

The then-juvenile dressed in black and left his home armed with a hammer and knife. 'Fortunately, his family stepped in', Barnacle said, adding that Sturdivant was referred for and underwent psychiatric care. His grandfather secured knives in the home to prevent access, and authorities were informed that his social media access had been removed. No charges were filed at that time.

Ferguson noted that Sturdivant, who was working at a Burger King, had been planning the New Year's Eve attack for approximately a year. The teen was arrested by federal agents on 31 December as he was being released from a local medical facility.

FBI Director Praises Swift Action

'The @FBI and partners foiled another potential New Year's Eve attack from an individual allegedly inspired by ISIS', FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on social media platform X, adding that the operation 'undoubtedly' saved lives.'

New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica S Tisch noted that NYPD undercover cybersecurity investigators helped identify the threat. 'Christian Sturdivant allegedly swore allegiance to an international terrorist organisation and plotted deadly attacks in its name', Tisch said. 'Public safety knows no borders, and we will continue to work with all our law enforcement partners and the US Attorney's Office to pursue and hold accountable anyone who seeks to spread fear and violence'.

Sturdivant made his first court appearance on Friday morning and remains in federal custody pending a hearing on 7 January. The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Online Radicalisation Poses Growing Threat

The case underscores the persistent danger of individuals who become radicalised through online extremist content. 'This investigation highlights the very real threat posed by people who self-radicalise online and are inspired by jihadist ideologies espoused by foreign terrorist organisations', Barnacle warned. 'They seek to attack soft targets with easily accessible weapons and with little to no warning'.

The FBI special agent noted that most successful attackers radicalise within one to four years and typically mobilise to act in less than three months, making early detection and intervention critical. The bureau has successfully foiled several alleged attacks through sting operations. However, critics argue this amounts to entrapment of vulnerable individuals who may lack the capacity to act independently.