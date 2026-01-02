A social media post from the United States Department of Homeland Security sparked widespread concern, depicting a depopulated nation following '100 million deportations.' Legal experts, civil liberties groups, political leaders, and foreign policy analysts expressed alarm.

The federal post, shared from a verified DHS account, featured an idyllic depiction of 'America after 100 million deportations' accompanied by the caption: 'The peace of a nation no longer besieged by the third world.'

Controversial Federal Messaging And Immediate Reaction

The post appeared on X (formerly Twitter). Policymakers and analysts noted that the figure of 100 million exceeds existing estimates of the undocumented population in the United States by an order of magnitude.

The peace of a nation no longer besieged by the third world. pic.twitter.com/UrPiRA7X1C — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 31, 2025

The official US immigrant population, including legal and undocumented residents, stands well below that number, meaning such a scenario would necessarily involve millions of US citizens and legal permanent residents.

Immigration attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick noted publicly on social media that the entire US foreign-born population is approximately 45 million, suggesting any removal of 100 million people would require targeting native-born citizens, a controversial and unconstitutional prospect under current law.

The entire U.S. foreign-born population is only 45 million people, so this ridiculous edge-lord post by taxpayer-funded trolls is suggesting deporting 55 million native-born citizens. https://t.co/ufWkoaOIZK — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) December 31, 2025

Former US Air Force general counsel Charles Blanchard characterised the message as unforgivably inflammatory, asking if 'the social media team [is] filled with idiots or white supremacists.

In order to deport 100 million people, tens of millions of U.S. Citizens would need to be deported. Is the social media team filled with idiots or white supremacists? My guess is both. Shame on Secretary Noem. https://t.co/w81J8ulP0J — Charles Blanchard (@FmrAirForceGC) January 1, 2026

Historical, Legal And Policy Implications

Under US law, deportation authority is concentrated on non-citizens who violate immigration statutes, and there is no existing statutory mechanism for denaturalisation or expulsion of U.S. citizens en masse.

The Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments protect due process and citizenship rights, and the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that citizenship cannot be revoked without clear legislative authority and adherence to procedural due process.

Historically, even aggressive immigration enforcement measures have not approached these scales. During President Dwight D. Eisenhower's 1954 Operation Wetback, one of the largest immigration enforcement campaigns, some 1.3 million Mexican nationals were removed over several months, a fraction of the 100 million figure now circulating.

Officials within DHS have previously embraced high-visibility messaging around immigration. In March 2025, the department launched an international campaign warning undocumented migrants to 'self-deport' and face future legal consequences, using the CBP Home app to facilitate departures.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated at the time that 'America's borders are closed to lawbreakers,' emphasising the administration's focus on public safety.

But experts contend that reaching a 100 million deportation figure, even through voluntary departure incentives, is unmoored from demographic realities. As one immigration policy analyst told a regional newspaper, 'This is not a routine enforcement number; it's a nation-altering figure.'

Operational And Practical Challenges

Aside from constitutional barriers, analysts emphasise the sheer logistical implausibility of removing 100 million people from the United States. Deportation involves complex legal processes, detention infrastructure, international agreements and humanitarian considerations.

Removal operations on even a fraction of this scale would require resources, personnel and diplomatic cooperation far beyond current capabilities.

Last year, internal discussions within US Immigration and Customs Enforcement documented plans for an unprecedented £80 million ($100 million) recruitment and media campaign to hire thousands of new agents to meet ambitious deportation targets, illustrating ongoing efforts to expand enforcement capacity.

However, these plans were aimed at augmenting staffing for enforcement efforts, not approaching the astronomical figures now circulating online.

Without clear guidance from DHS or the White House, the controversy over this message is likely to remain a focal point of legal, political and public discourse in early 2026.