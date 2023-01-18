Apple has finally unveiled the 2023 MacBook Pros. The company announced that its newest laptops could be purchased with either M2 Pro or M2 Max processors, the most powerful Apple chips for MacBooks to date.

Apple announced the refreshes to its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops on Tuesday, January 17, CNBC reported. The company added that both versions of the 2023 MacBook Pro could be configured with the latest processors.

Aside from the new Mac Book Pro models, the company also announced a new Mac mini computer that supports the M2 or M2 Pro chips. According to the report, Apple has ceased production of an Inter-powered Mac mini, which means that the Mac Pro is now the last Apple computer that still supports an Intel chip.

The releases come after Luca Maestri, Apple's chief financial officer, foresaw a drop in Mac sales for the business in the December quarter on an annual basis. The fact that Apple didn't deliver these devices in time for the holiday shopping season may be a contributing factor.

The 2023 MacBook Pro and Mac mini are launching amidst an uncertain landscape, which might affect the sales of the new gadgets. It is highly likely that consumers may feel the pinch of higher inflation and spend more cautiously due to concerns about a future recession.

Later this month, Apple will release its earnings report. It announced $10.85 billion in Mac revenue for the December quarter in January 2022, up 25% from the same period last year.

The Mac mini with an M2 chip starts at $599, which is $100 cheaper than the previous model. Meanwhile, the Mac mini with an M2 Pro chip is priced at $1,299.

The price of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999. Meanwhile, the price of the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro is at least $2,499. Despite the fact that buyers can start ordering the new Apple laptops on Tuesday, the new devices will be available starting on January 24.