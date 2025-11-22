It has been a whirlwind of flying monkeys, gravity-defying vocals, and relationship labels that sound as though they were generated by an artificial intelligence having a fever dream. The promotional tour for the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked: For Good was intended to be a celebration of cinema and musical theatre.

Instead, it has morphed into a spectacle of scrutiny for its leading ladies. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have been catching flak lately</a> as they traverse the globe to promote their massive project. While the two actresses have been ridiculed left and right for a friendship that has been labelled 'creepy' by many observers, the situation recently took a turn for the bizarre.

Adding to the unreasonable hate they have been receiving, a report has been going viral on the Internet, claiming that Erivo finally gave a name to her relationship with Grande, and implying it is far more complex than simple friendship. As per the report, Erivo and Grande are in a 'non-demi curious, semi-binary' relationship with each other. What does that word salad even mean, you ask? Well, as per the Elphaba actress's alleged explanation,

'It means we are not actually a couple, but we are curious about what that could mean and everything'.

Fact-Checking the Wild Rumours Surrounding Cynthia Erivo

With the Internet filled to the brim with fake news and fiction described as facts, you really have to think ten times before believing everything you see on your feed. In an era where engagement farming often trumps truth, this specific rumour is a prime example of how quickly misinformation travels.

The viral post, which gained traction on Facebook and Reddit threads discussing the film's press tour, confused fans who were already speculating about the pair's closeness.

Coming to Erivo's supposed claims about the status of her relationship with Grande, the haters and confused fans alike would be pleased to know that the report is nothing but a lie. The 'news' of the two Wicked actresses being in a 'non-demi-curious semi-binary' relationship comes from The Lamented, a Facebook page that prides itself on 'serving up satire, nonsense, and gloriously unreliable stories'.

To understand the absurdity, one only has to look at the page's track record. The page is full of such posts, including one where they compared Meghan Markle to the late Princess Diana, calling them 'identical twins'. So, it's safe to say that Grande and Erivo are not in a 'non-demi-curious semi-binary' relationship, no matter how much the haters want to use it to take a hit at them.

Furthermore, the romance rumours crumble instantly when looking at the actresses' actual personal lives. Grande is currently in a serious relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, with sources recently confirming the pair are 'going strong' despite the press tour chaos.

Meanwhile, although Erivo identifies as queer and bisexual—a fact she proudly shared in a 2022 British Vogue interview—friendship does not automatically equate to romance.

Why the Internet Has Turned Against Cynthia Erivo and Grande

By now, we have realised that Grande and Erivo are going to be trolled no matter what they do – or don't do, for that matter. However, it is worth exploring what fueled this hate train in the first place. Why has a press tour designed to spread joy resulted in such venom?

Well, it all has to do with the press tour of Wicked and its sequel, where the actresses come across as codependent, overly emotional, and, as some may say, downright pretentious. The public seems to have fatigued quickly on their specific brand of camaraderie.

From constantly touching each other to Erivo's fierce protectiveness over her co-star, the two women have been ridiculed for almost every move they make. Critics have branded their emotional displays as 'performative theatre kid energy,' citing instances where they switch into their characters' voices mid-interview or shed tears over simple questions.

Regardless, Grande recently opened up about why she and Erivo are constantly holding hands during the press tour, and it kind of makes sense, too. She cited anxiety and the need for emotional grounding, which paints a more sympathetic picture than the narrative of sheer pretentiousness.

Is the Bond Between Cynthia Erivo and Her Co-Star Genuine?

Erivo and Grande's bond may not be for everyone, but going out of one's way to bully the actresses online seems like a bit of an overreaction. However, the narrative takes another darker twist. On the other hand, a source has told Star (via Yahoo Entertainment) that the actresses may be faking it gasp.

As per the source, their 'on-camera friendship is a total act,' and apparently, their relationship 'became so toxic they hired a mediator to manage them. That's how hostile it was.' The tabloid claimed that the pair's dynamic had shifted from 'besties' to bitter rivals, necessitating a professional third party to ensure they could get through joint interviews without an incident.

This claim stands in stark contrast to the hand-holding and weeping we see in interviews. Do we believe what's right in front of our eyes, or is there something more to the Erivo-Grande friendship? Whether they are soulmates or secretly feuding, the drama surrounding Wicked has become a show in itself.

As the curtain rises on Wicked, the off-screen drama threatens to stage a coup against the film itself. Whether you view their bond as 'performative theatre kid energy' or a genuine connection, one thing is certain: the internet loves a spectacle. Ignore the 'semi-binary' word salads and tabloid whispers—head to the cinema this month to witness their chemistry for yourself, and decide if the magic translates where it actually counts.