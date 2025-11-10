Erika Kirk did it again. Charlie Kirk's widow has been called out for her alleged 'inappropriate' behaviour around married men. Many disapproved of the way she hugged Vice President JD Vance at the Turning Point USA event, but her critics observed the same scenario with how she embraced Jason Aldean at the recent event she attended.

Erika Kirk Criticised For The Way She Hugged Jason Aldean

Erik Kirk was glowing in her sparkling green gown at the Fox Nation Awards on 6 November. Country star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, presented the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the event.

Erika hugged both when she took the stage. Critics, however, felt that her embrace with Jason lasted longer than it should have.

One shared a clip of the hug on TikTok and called out Erika for being 'too touchy-feely.' According to the original poster, she had hugged men in relationships before, but when she did, she made sure to act accordingly.

'I never like holding the back of their heads, I'm never rubbing their backs,' she said. 'It's just a simple one arm and that's it.'

Several said Erika was 'very inappropriate' for the way she hugged Aldean. Another criticised the widow for allegedly being 'needy for attention.'

A different user jokingly added, 'omg is she cheating on JD Vance?' referring to Erika's viral hug with the VP.

​

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Reacts To Erika's Hug

Even Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, noticed the hug, and her reaction was caught on camera. Brittany purses her lips and nods while looking at how Erika Kirk rubs her husband's back, seemingly showing disapproval.

According to Healthline, pursed lips 'may indicate anger or disagreement.'

Brittany's reaction sparked another round of discussion, with some mocking her for allegedly stealing Jason from his previous wife, Jessica Ussery.

'Well, she should recognise this behaviour. Jason had a wife when he met her. What goes around comes around,' one commented. Another added, 'A cheater knows another cheater, just saying.'

Another TikTok user claimed Brittany may have remembered how her relationship with Jason started at the sight of Erika hugging her husband and called it 'karma.'

'You lose them how you got them. Karma,' the commenter wrote.

Jason and Brittany were photographed being 'inappropriately' close in September 2012 while he was still married to Jessica. He filed for divorce in April 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jason and Brittany were romantically linked in 2014 and tied the knot in March 2015.

Erika Kirk Accused Of Inappropriate Behaviour Around Married Men

It has been two months since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, leaving Erika Kirk and their two children behind. Despite the grief, Erika has continued her husband's work and has been seen at multiple public outings since.

However, her critics felt that she wasn't acting like a normal grieving widow. They criticised Erika for wearing skin-tight leather pants when she introduced VP JD Vance at a TPUSA event. She also raised eyebrows for how she clasped his head during their hug.

1. She’s 35, not a “young woman”.

2. She’s combing her hands through his hair

3. She’s been inappropriate with multiple men now



JD Vance isn’t the problem here, Erika is. pic.twitter.com/Iwg6vvtv0O — Inevitable China (@InevitableChina) October 31, 2025

Many also noticed her intimate photo with Jesse Watters backstage. Due to her behaviour around married men, some criticised Erika.

'JD Vance isn't the problem here, Erika is,' one claimed on X. Another agreed, claiming, 'It's 100% her. She throws herself on everyone.'