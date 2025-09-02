Apple has officially confirmed the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro at its highly anticipated 'Awe-Dropping' event in Cupertino on 9 September 2025. Pre-orders for the new model will begin on 12 September, with global sales scheduled to start on 19 September.

The iPhone 17 series will feature four models: the iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Apple is also offering discounts on the iPhone 16 series to clear remaining stock ahead of the launch.

Design and Display Changes

The iPhone 17 Pro introduces a new aluminium-and-glass hybrid chassis, replacing the titanium design used in earlier Pro models. This move aims to balance durability with a refreshed aesthetic.

Customers will be able to choose from a range of bold colours, including orange/copper and dark blue, in addition to Apple's traditional finishes.

One of the most noticeable updates is the redesigned horizontal, full-width camera bump, which resembles the look of Google's Pixel series. Both the Pro and Pro Max will retain their 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED screens, respectively, with 120 Hz refresh rates for smoother performance.

The devices are slightly thicker than their predecessors, which accommodates upgraded internal components.

iPhone 17 Pro Performance and Hardware

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro is powered by the new A19 Pro chip, marking a significant leap in processing capabilities. For the first time, the Pro models will feature 12 GB of RAM, improving multitasking, gaming and AI-driven applications.

To maintain high performance levels during intensive tasks, Apple is introducing vapour chamber cooling technology. This innovation is expected to improve efficiency when running demanding apps, video editing tools or extended gaming sessions.

Camera and Imaging Features

Apple continues to highlight its cameras as a key selling point. The iPhone 17 Pro will feature three 48 MP rear cameras, including a wide, ultra-wide and periscope telephoto lens. The telephoto lens is expected to deliver up to 8× optical zoom, a first for iPhones.

The front-facing camera will also see an upgrade, moving to 24 MP, which promises sharper selfies and improved video calling quality.

Industry sources suggest additional enhancements may include a mechanical aperture system and support for 8K video recording, bringing the iPhone closer to professional-grade equipment.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro New Features and Everyday Use

The iPhone 17 Pro will introduce reverse wireless charging, enabling users to power other devices, such as AirPods or Apple Watches, by placing them on the back of the phone. Storage capacity will now begin at 256 GB for Pro models, aligning with consumer demand for greater onboard space.

Battery performance is also receiving attention. According to reports, the Pro variant will house a 4,500 mAh L-shaped battery, while the Pro Max could include a 5,000 mAh unit, designed to extend battery life for heavy users and frequent travellers.

Price and Market Outlook

Pricing for the iPhone 17 Pro will start at approximately $1,049 (around £780) in the United States, while the Pro Max may start at $1,249 (approximately £930) depending on storage capacity.

In India, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced between ₹1,34,999 and ₹1,45,990 (£1,140 and £1,230), with the Pro Max starting from ₹1,64,990 (around £1,420).

Industry analysts note that the combination of the A19 Pro chip, 12 GB of RAM, upgraded triple-lens cameras and reverse wireless charging represents one of the most significant updates to Apple's Pro line in recent years.

These enhancements could justify Apple's decision to raise prices in line with its push into the ultra-premium market.

However, early consumer reactions show growing concern that even with these specifications, the higher costs may put the iPhone 17 Pro out of reach for many buyers. This tension between advanced features and rising affordability issues leaves open the question of whether the price hike will be accepted by a broad base of customers.