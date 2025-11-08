The music world's most outspoken political voice, Olivia Rodrigo, has once again clashed with the United States government, leading to a public rebuke from federal authorities.

The pop sensation, whose music channels generational anxiety and sharp commentary, landed in hot water after ridiculing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for using one of her hit songs, All American B*tch, in a highly controversial video.

The DHS video, which advocated for the self-deportation of undocumented immigrants as part of President Donald Trump's agenda, prompted Olivia Rodrigo to issue a direct, 11-word message that made her political alignment abundantly clear.

In the now-deleted Instagram comment, the singer wrote, 'don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.'

This blunt statement immediately triggered a warning from a DHS spokesperson, turning the incident into a high-profile public dispute over artistic control, immigration policy, and political fealty.

Homeland Security Warns Olivia Rodrigo To Be 'Grateful'

The most provocative element of the exchange was the government's official response, which appeared to use a direct reference to Olivia Rodrigo's own lyrics to warn her against criticism.

The DHS spokesperson issued a terse statement to The Mirror US, saying: 'America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.'

The spokesperson seemed to be deliberately mocking the chorus of All American B*tch, where the singer sarcastically repeats: 'All the time. I'm grateful all the time. I'm sexy and I'm kind. I'm pretty when I cry. Oh, all the time. I'm grateful all the time.'

This move by the federal agency, using the artist's own work against her, underscores the highly charged nature of the political climate and the celebrity's strong liberal stance.

This incident is not the first time Olivia Rodrigo has taken issue with the Trump administration's use of her music. When the official Team Trump TikTok used her song deja vu, the pop star commented, 'ew don't use my sound ever again ty,' making it clear the usage was unauthorised.

At the time, Trump's account was following a TikTok trend, with the caption, "And suddenly the words 'I'm the President-Elect' came out of my mouth...'

The Activism of Olivia Rodrigo Beyond Music

Olivia Rodrigo has consistently used her platform as a voice for the left, particularly advocating for immigrants and condemning actions by government bodies.

The DHS video in question, which used her song, promoted self-deportation for undocumented immigrants as part of President Donald Trump's ongoing crusade against illegal immigration. Olivia Rodrigo publicly condemned the rise in ICE raids in Los Angeles over the summer, making her political alignment clear.

In a previous Instagram Story, she highlighted her deep connection to the city's diverse community, writing: 'I've lived in LA my whole life and I'm deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbours under the current administration. LA simply wouldn't exist without immigrants.'

She further stressed the need for empathy and respect, adding: 'Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful. I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America. I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest.'

Further underscoring her commitment to activism, she set up her charity fund 4 good, which supports and uplifts women. This charity project helps fund nonprofits in local communities that help promote girls' education and advocate for reproductive rights.

In 2024, she donated $2 million raised from her tour to the charity foundation.

Olivia Rodrigo was also a vocal supporter of Kamala Harris during the 2024 election and met with the Vice President. Harris used a photo of the pair together to promote getting vaccinated, using a clever reference to the singer's hit song: 'and I agree, vaccines—they're 'good 4 u.''