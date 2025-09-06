Mia O'Brien, a 23-year-old British law student from Liverpool, has been sentenced to life in prison in Dubai after what her family described as a 'very stupid mistake,' as they appealed tonight for help to get her out..

Reports are not clear as to when she was sentenced and UAE authorities declined to release full details of the charges. There have been speculations that the case may be drug-related, as her family issues an urgent appeal for support.

Family's Appeal and Fundraising Efforts

O'Brien's mother, Danielle McKenna, has launched an emotional plea for help, insisting her daughter had simply fallen in with the wrong friends.

'This is a young girl, who went to university to do law, and unfortunately got mixed up in the wrong so-called friends and made a very stupid mistake and is now paying the price,' McKenna said in a LADBiblereport.

She also explained that the family wanted to raise funds to cover legal costs and to travel to the United Arab Emirates to visit O'Brien in prison.

A GoFundMe campaign was created with a £1,600 ($2,100) target and had raised nearly £700 ($945) before being removed.

The platform stated that it had taken the page down because it breached its rules against fundraising for legal defences connected to alleged criminal activity.

'It was removed because it violates Term 9 of the Prohibited Conduct section in our Terms of Service,' a spokesperson of GoFundMe told The Sun. 'Term 9 prohibits raising funds on GoFundMe for the legal defence of certain alleged crimes.'

Despite the removal, McKenna has vowed to continue seeking other avenues of support to challenge the sentence.

Legal Ambiguity Surrounding the Case

The UAE authorities have not disclosed the exact nature of the crime for which O'Brien was convicted. Under Emirati law, however, life sentences are typically handed down for severe offences such as drug trafficking or possession, human trafficking, murder or terrorism-related activity.

For foreign nationals, a life sentence usually equates to between 15 and 25 years of imprisonment, after which deportation is enforced. This legal context has left observers questioning whether O'Brien's case falls into one of these categories, though officials have not confirmed details.

Drug-Related Risks in Dubai

Legal experts have pointed to the possibility that O'Brien's conviction may be linked to drugs, given the UAE's well-documented zero-tolerance approach. Even trace amounts of banned substances in the bloodstream are considered possession under the Emirati law.

In a Travel Advice released by The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the government has consistently warned British travellers of the risks, stressing that controlled substances can lead to life imprisonment or even the death penalty. Offences that may be treated leniently in the UK can carry severe consequences in Dubai.

'The penalties for trafficking, smuggling, using and possessing illegal drugs (including residual amounts) are severe,' the travel advisory reads.

'Sentences for drug trafficking can include the death penalty. Possession of even the smallest amount of illegal drugs, including cannabis, can lead to a minimum 3-month prison term or a fine of between 20,000 UAE dirham and 100,000 UAE dirham. The Emirati authorities count the presence of drugs in the blood stream as possession.'

Cases involving young Britons abroad have previously highlighted how small mistakes or association with drugs can escalate into serious criminal proceedings under the UAE's strict legal system.

Prison Conditions in Dubai

O'Brien is being held at Dubai's central prison, where conditions have been described by former inmates and rights observers as 'hellish'.

Detained in Dubai cites overcrowded dormitories with up to 96 bunks in a room, forcing some inmates to sleep on the floor.

Sanitation and hygiene standards are reportedly poor, with limited medical care and inadequate food provision. Accounts from former detainees have also alleged physical abuse, lack of information and the constant presence of violence from guards.

One former prisoner recalled: 'The stench, the dirt, the smell, the heat, and the lack of any information whatsoever', describing the environment as degrading and inhumane.

The FCDO has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to O'Brien's family while liaising with UAE authorities. No details have been released regarding an appeal, but her family is believed to be exploring legal options.