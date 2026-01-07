A 37-year-old woman fatally shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis has been identified as Renee Nicole Good, with President Donald Trump defending the officer's actions as self-defence whilst local officials condemn the shooting as reckless use of force.

The incident, which occurred less than a mile from where George Floyd was killed, has ignited protests across the city and intensified debate over federal immigration enforcement tactics.

Mother Remembers Daughter as 'Amazing Human Being' Shot in the Head

Good's mother, Donna Granger, publicly identified her daughter hours after the fatal shooting, describing her as 'one of the kindest people I've ever known'. 'She was extremely compassionate. She's taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being', Granger told the Star Tribune. The 37-year-old was shot at least once in the head and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Granger expressed disbelief at the circumstances of her daughter's death. 'That's so stupid', she said. 'She was probably terrified'.

ICE Operation Turns Deadly in Middle-Class Neighbourhood

The shooting occurred in a middle-class neighbourhood in south Minneapolis on Wednesday, where ICE agents were conducting an immigration operation. Good was among several people who allegedly blocked the street with their vehicles to prevent agents from moving, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Agents exited their blocked truck and ordered the woman to move her SUV, at which point she sped towards one of the officers, pushing him with her vehicle, footage from numerous angles shows.

As he spun towards the driver's seat window, he fired three shots into the car. Her SUV swiftly crashed into a row of parked cars as onlookers screamed in horror.

Federal Officials Label Shooting Victim a 'Domestic Terrorist'

The Department of Homeland Security characterised Good as a domestic terrorist who attempted to kill federal agents. 'One of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism', DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem echoed this position, describing the incident as an 'act of domestic terrorism' carried out by someone who 'attempted to run [ICE officers] over and rammed them with her vehicle'.

Good's mother was baffled by the idea of her being involved in an ICE protest, however, saying she was 'not part of anything like that at all'.

Trump Claims Agent 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Vehicle Strike

The president posted a statement on Truth Social alongside video footage of the shooting, describing the driver as 'very disorderly, obstructing and resisting' before she 'violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE officer'. Trump said the agent, now hospitalised, 'seems to have shot her in self-defence' and characterised his survival as fortunate. 'It is hard to believe he is still alive, but is now recovering in the hospital', the president wrote, though the exact nature of the agent's injuries remains unclear.

Trump directed his criticism towards political opponents, claiming 'the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis'. He framed the enforcement operations as efforts at 'MAKING AMERICA SAFE' and called for support of law enforcement against what he termed a 'Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate'.

Local Leaders Demand Federal Agents Leave Minneapolis

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey did not hide his outrage over the killing as the footage began to spread. 'To ICE, get the f—k out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here', Frey said during a fiery press conference after the shooting. 'Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite', he scoffed.

Gov. Tim Walz called the DHS' explanation of the shooting 'propaganda'. 'I've seen the video. Don't believe this propaganda machine', Walz wrote on X. 'The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice'.

The shooting came as the DHS was engaged in an enormous immigration operation in Minnesota, partially spurned by allegations of multi-billion pound federal fraud schemes allegedly carried out largely by illegal immigrants.