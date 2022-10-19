Every October 19, National LGBT Centre Awareness Day is celebrated. This day was inaugurated in order to bring awareness to the importance of centres to the LGBT Community and its movement. LGBT Centres are essential because they provide free and accessible community services to their members.

The LGBT Community remains to be one of the marginalized communities in the UK. Your show of support for one of its centres dedicated to helping members of the LGBTQIA+ community is the best way to celebrate National LGBT Centre Awareness Day.

Here are the top 3 places you can visit to show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community today.

Brighton & Hove

Commonly known as the unofficial LGBT capital of Britain, Brighton & Hove offers an abundant amount of services catered to the community. Some of the well-known services they offer are the Allsorts Youth Project, the Brighton & Hove LGBT Switchboard, and the Sussex Beacon. They also host UK's biggest pride festival, Brighton Pride, which is held every year in early August.

Brighton & Hove offers a variety of attractions and events like their "'Best of Brighton Walking Tour," which contains over "480 years of Brighton ancestry." It's a great way to find out how they became one of the most LGBT-friendly places in the UK. Sign up for this free event through their website today!

LGBT Foundation

Located at 72 Sackville Street, Manchester, the LGBT Foundation is another place you can go to show your support to the entire LGBT community, whether it be physically or virtually. As a "national charity delivering advice, support and information services to lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) communities," this foundation offers a range of services, from providing LGBT-centred support groups to hosting sexual awareness programmes.

You can show your support by donating through their payment channels found on their website or by dedicating a portion of your time to volunteer at their events. With the LGBT Foundation, you can make a difference.

MindOut

This mental health service, "run by and for lesbians, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer people," offers Online Support Live Chat for anyone in need. MindOut's services can be availed of by individuals 18 years old and above who are either a member of the LGBT community or are currently in a relationship with one. By making a one-time or monthly donation through their website, you can help the organization sustain its mental health services. If you fit within their criteria, you can even join their team of Online LGBT Counselling Volunteers!