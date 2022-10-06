Drew Barrymore is making rounds on the internet because of her recent revelations on her morning show and official Youtube account.

The 47-year-old Hollywood actress, who rose to fame for her role in the hit movie "Charlie's Angels," shared the picture she uses as her profile photo on an unnamed dating app during Monday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." The image she showed was a simple selfie taken in her bathroom.

The audience and her guests from CBS Mornings, Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and Tony Dokoupil, responded positively to the picture. Dokoupil said, "If I saw that picture I would 100 per cent [swipe] whatever the direction is." This was backed up by Burleson who stated, "I'm thunder swiping right."

In another episode of the daytime talk show, Barrymore mentioned that she could go years without partaking in intercourse. The topic came up while Barrymore and her co-host, Ross Mathews, discussed Andrew Garfield having to become celibate for six months to prepare for his role in the 2016 movie "Silence," according to People.

The actress added that "six months doesn't seem like a very long time." to which Mathews responded, "I mean, we buried the lead there. That's the headline: Drew can go six months, no big deal." Barrymore corrected him and said, "Oh, years."

Drew Barrymore has also gone viral recently for the way she eats a pizza. In a video she shared on her official YouTube handle, the Hollywood star can be seen eating one of the universal comfort foods in the strangest way possible.

The clip shows Barrymore with a delicious-looking pizza topped with capsicum and olives. Shockingly, she starts removing all of the cheese and toppings onto a plate and then puts the bread aside.

In the video, she explains, "I just take the toppings and a little salad, which has basically all the same toppings as the pizza, and I make a pizza salad." Though the actress admitted to feeling guilty about the wastage, she claims that this is her way of getting the satisfaction of eating a pizza.