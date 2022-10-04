Concerned neighbours called the police after they heard screaming and saw a blood trail running from a woman's house. The officer on the scene followed the trail from the garden and found Sean Lloyd fast asleep.

Thirty-five-year-old Lloyd was later arrested for attacking his partner of six years after the pair had been out drinking. He had been strangling her in a drunken rage, and she narrowly escaped his wrath and exited through the garden to a hospital to tend to her injuries.

In court, the woman courageously testified that Lloyd's drunken rage was not an isolated event. She said that drinking turns him into a "Jekyll and Hyde character" and that he had changed her name on his phone to "Amber Heard."

"I've not been able to eat, I can't sleep and I feel terrified in my home. I keep having flashbacks and cry a lot and struggle to understand why someone I loved could do this to me. My eye aches all of the time and driving for long periods is difficult. I was unable to see my mum or children until three weeks after the incident because of the state of my face. My mum has Alzheimer's and it would have been unfair to tell her what happened," she shared tearfully.

She added, "Sean is a Jekyll and Hyde character. Sober, he is an intelligent man, but he has a massive issue with binge drinking. In drink he loses all control, and I feel hurt that his family have known about this behaviour but has not worked with me to address it, but it is him that can only want to change. He has called me a liar and changed my name on his phone to 'Amber Heard' There have been other incidents. I hope he can see for himself what drink does to him and receives help."

She ended her statement by saying, "I feel heartbroken that somebody who claims to love me repeatedly hurts me. I hope he never drinks again and becomes the man he can be. I just hope he can get the support he so desperately needs to change his drinking and behaviour."

Lloyd has since pled guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Amber Heard's defamation case against former husband Johnny Depp set horrible precedence for victims of domestic violence everywhere when Heard lost and was sued for a viral op-ed piece wherein she never even named her abuser.