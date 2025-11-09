A cosmic interloper, 3I/ATLAS, could yet be just an ancient rock. According to Michio Kaku, the bold alien-probe theory advanced by Avi Loeb doesn't stand up.

Why the Alien-Craft Claim Intrigued Scientists

Since its discovery on 1 July 2025 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) survey, 3I/ATLAS has been under close scrutiny.

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb and his co-authors pointed to several anomalies, including its hyperbolic trajectory, alignment unusually close to the ecliptic plane, and lack of a conventional comet tail, suggesting it could be 'technological' in origin.

In his analysis, Loeb wrote: 'We shouldn't assume anything, and we should assess the risk given the data that we have.'

Kaku Pushes Back: Natural Origin More Likely

However, theoretical physicist Michio Kaku has warned against leaping to the conclusion that aliens exist.

He criticised the spread of misleading videos falsely claiming he supports the alien-spacecraft idea, clarifying that 'these deceptive videos are based on misrepresented segments from real interviews.'

According to Kaku, there's no compelling reason to abandon natural explanations. 'This is a very old object, perhaps 7 billion years old, and in 7 billion years, there's been plenty of time to accumulate garbage,' he said in a televised interview.

Kaku's comments emphasised that while 3I/ATLAS may appear peculiar, its properties still fit within the range of known cosmic phenomena.

What the Science Actually Shows

Early observations raised eyebrows because the object appeared to lack a distinct comet-like tail.

Loeb highlighted that a Hubble image captured on 21 July 2025 showed only a faint fuzzy glow rather than a clear dust tail.

However, more recent images have shown hints of a dust coma and tail formation as the object approaches its closest pass to the Sun, or perihelion, suggesting a more conventional cometary behaviour.

The orbit of 3I/ATLAS is undeniably unusual. It travels at roughly 58 kilometres per second on a retrograde path inclined about five degrees to the ecliptic, an alignment Loeb's team interpreted as potentially 'fine-tuned' if it were artificial.

Still, most space agencies disagree. NASA stated that 'all evidence points to this being an ordinary 'comet rather than a spacecraft,' according to The Guardian.

Michio Kaku says #3IATLAS is not going to attack Earth like in the Hollywood movies



He explained that the object now being tracked by the international asteroid network will safely pass by our planet at a distance of about 167 million miles on December 19th



Addressing public… pic.twitter.com/MNHFsldUTS — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) November 9, 2025

Why Loeb's Alien-Craft Idea Is Losing Ground

Loeb's hypothesis that 3I/ATLAS could be an alien probe has sparked fascination but remains controversial.

Many scientists argue that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. The absence of propulsion signatures, radio emissions, or manoeuvres undermines the theory of an artificial origin.

Kaku's stance underscores the importance of scientific caution. His warning about deepfake videos using his likeness highlights how public discourse can stray from verified research.

As he explained, the tendency to sensationalise space mysteries often distracts from the genuine scientific investigation needed to uncover the truth.

His remarks, cited by The Times of India, serve as a timely reminder that speculation must not outpace evidence.

What's Next – Watching 3I/ATLAS as It Swings By

The next few months are critical. As 3I/ATLAS nears its perihelion around 29 October 2025, astronomers will closely monitor changes in its brightness, dust emissions, and trajectory.

If it behaves like a conventional comet, outgassing near the Sun, shedding dust, and showing a tail pointing away from the Sun, it will strengthen the case for a natural origin.

Conversely, any unexplained acceleration or signs of propulsion would reopen the alien debate.

Final Takeaway

For now, the evidence weighs heavily toward a natural explanation. Michio Kaku's grounded perspective, that 3I/ATLAS is likely an ancient, non-technological interstellar object, aligns with mainstream astrophysical consensus.

While the allure of discovering alien technology continues to captivate the imagination, science demands proof, not wishful thinking. As Kaku aptly put it, the cosmos is mysterious enough without forcing aliens into every anomaly.