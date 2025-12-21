Michaela 'Michi' Benthaus reached a remarkable milestone on 20 December, becoming the first wheelchair user to make it into space aboard Blue Origin's 37th New Shepard mission.

The flight represents a significant advancement in accessibility, indicating that space travel is becoming more attainable for individuals with varying abilities.

An accomplished aerospace and mechatronics engineer, Benthaus embarked on the mission with a team of six aboard the autonomous spacecraft that successfully launched from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas.

Senior Vice President of New Shepard, Phil Joyce, pointed out the significance of the mission. In an official blog, he stated, 'Michi's flight is particularly meaningful, demonstrating that space is for everyone, and we are proud to help her achieve this dream.'

The New Shepard vehicle includes a range of accessibility features, such as lift access to the launch tower.

Who Is Michaela Benthaus?

Benthaus is a 33‑year‑old German aerospace and mechatronics engineer, currently working as a trainee with the European Space Agency (ESA).

From a young age, she was driven by a fascination with science and space, leading her to pursue a degree in mechatronics, followed by a focus on aerospace engineering. Her professional work encompasses research focused on the intricacies of spacecraft guidance, navigation, and control systems.

In September 2018, at the age of 26, Benthaus sustained significant injuries in a downhill mountain-biking accident that occurred in Austria, according to the Houston Chronicle.

During a tragic incident, she leaped over a trail feature and suffered a spinal fracture, leading to a spinal cord injury that rendered her paraplegic and dependent on a wheelchair for mobility.

The incident had a profound impact on her life. Prior to that, Benthaus was an avid sports lover, engaging in activities like mountain biking, snowboarding, and parkour. She was leading an active lifestyle, abruptly disrupted by her injury.

Benthaus initially viewed spaceflight as an unrealistic dream for someone in a wheelchair. In a pre‑launch interview with CNN, she admitted: 'I always wanted to go to space, but I never really considered it something which I could actually do ... Maybe having a spinal cord injury is way too disabled.'

In 2024, her perspective changed. Hans Koenigsmann, a former SpaceX executive and fellow German who played a key role in backing the mission, extended an invitation for her to join the flight on Blue Origin's NS‑37. She accepted, leading to a historic suborbital space journey.

The NS-37 Mission

The 37th New Shepard (NS-37) mission took off at 14:15 UTC from West Texas, carrying a diverse group of astronauts: Michaela Benthaus, Joey Hyde, Hans Koenigsmann, Neal Milch, Adonis Pouroulis, and Jason Stansell.

This flight was the ninth launch of the New Shepard in 2025 and marked the 92nd individual to experience travel aboard the reusable suborbital vehicle.

Blue Origin has stated that New Shepard is engineered to ensure safe, reliable, and inclusive access to space. The team dedicated several minutes to their journey beyond the Kármán Line, the globally acknowledged border of space, where they experienced weightlessness while taking in the view of Earth from the edge of the cosmos. The spacecraft made a successful return to Earth following its suborbital mission.

The mission patch of NS-37 featured symbols significant to each crewmember, incorporating Benthaus's favourite animal, a plush hippo, to commemorate her journey.

Breaking Barriers

Benthaus' achievement goes beyond individual success. It signifies a pivotal change in the story of human space exploration.

Her involvement in NS-37 underscores the increasing focus on inclusivity in a sector that has traditionally catered to a narrow demographic. By breaking stereotypes, she encourages upcoming generations to explore space despite any physical challenges.

Experts agree that her journey signals a broader commitment to inclusion. As Joyce noted, the flight 'exemplifies the breadth and diversity of people who can now experience spaceflight, from engineers and scientists to entrepreneurs, teachers, and investors from all over the world.'

Benthaus' mission showcases how innovation, determination, and support can pave the way for a more inclusive future in space travel. Her story offers inspiration and a tangible illustration of how innovation and technology can evolve to fulfil the aspirations of everyone wanting to explore the universe.