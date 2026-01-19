500 Days of Summer leading man, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, used to be Hollywood's favorite leading man, but he stepped away from the spotlight.

Gordon-Levitt has had his share, with a string of hits and even some awards. But now, the Golden Globe winner has somewhat retreated into the shadows, favoring a smattering of short films and indie productions coupled with a passionate focus on his company, HitRecord.

Fans are wondering what the 44-year-old has been up to since he stepped out of the hollywood and why he did. Here's the reason why he did and the 'lasting scar' that changed everything.

Why Joseph Gordon-Levitt Stepped Away From the Spotlight

His company, HitRecord, is what appears to hold the key to his withdrawal in Hollywood. HitRecord is an online collaborative media platform that he co-founded with his solder brother Dan in 2005.

The former actor caught the acting bug early in life, often dressing up and entertaining his family at their home in Sherman Oaks, before going on to appear in commercials and making his acting debut at the age of seven in the 1988 Western TV film Stranger on My Land.

Soon, the kid who started out selling Kellogg's toaster pastries on national TV had hit the big time.

As the Daily Mail reported, nowadays, Gordon-Levitt's passion is no longer Hollywood but his company, HitRecord.

According to the insider, he is using the company to inspire others to create, and to campaign against the 'unethical business practices' he has deemed an 'urgent problem with today's big AI companies.'

It was a passion that the former actor shared with his scientist wife, who works at the Santa Monica think tank, The RAND Corporation.

She was among a handful of prominent people who had Sam Altman pulled as CEO of OpenAI over fears he was flouting the dangers of AI. He was reinstated five days later following significant backlash and remains in the position today.

Furthermore, Gordon-Levitt told Variety, 'I had actually taken a number of years off from acting because I had kids,' and added, 'I knew that, when I came back, that I wanted to find something that was a creative challenge and that would inspire me.'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Addressed the United Nations

On top of it, Gordon-Levitt recently addressed the dangers of technology at the United Nations along with 17 peers, including Natasha Lyonne and Daniel Kwan, who launched the Creators' Coalition on AI in December.

'He's always going to be an entertainer, and his recent talks about AI show that,' the insider said.

The insider said that the former actor is a smart person, 'He's a very forward-thinking person. He's a smart guy, and he wants to always be in the mix of new ideas - that really intrigues him. And if he can incorporate that into his work and in his life, that makes it that much better.'

The insider added, 'If people think his star is falling, that's on them.'

Gordon-Levitt's 'Lasting Scar' That Changed Everything

Although HitRecord is one of the key reasons why he pivoted from acting, there's a 'lasting scar' that truly changed everything.

HitRecord was a company he founded with his brother Dan in 2005, but unfortunately, five years after the company was established, Dan died at the age of 36. Which was the 'scar.'

His brother was found unresponsive in his Hollywood home in October 2010. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death was not made public.

Dan's death is said to have triggered a seismic shift for the actor, prompting him to re-evaluate his career, his outlook on life, and the importance of prioritising family.

'His brother's death has had a lasting impact,' they said, 'Joseph has continued to work since that moment in a mixture of on camera and voice roles, but what it taught him most was that life is fleeting and should be enjoyed,' the insider said.

The insider clarified: 'It's not that Joseph doesn't enjoy working, but he also enjoys life and working on projects that were dear to his brother.'

They added that Gordon-Levitt's brother was a hero to him; they said, 'Joseph is living his life the way he believes his brother would be proud of. It has had a major life altering impact on their business and his life. No question about it.'

While some might view Gordon-Levitt's stepping away from Hollywood as an 'opportunity wasted,' the reality is far more profound. By following the path carved by his 'lasting scar,' he didn't lose his way—he found his true purpose