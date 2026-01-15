John Alford was once a familiar face on British television, celebrated for his boyish charm and leading roles in popular dramas. In the 1990s, he was a household name, admired by millions of viewers who tuned in weekly to see him on screen. His career spanned acting, music, and film, marking him as one of the decade's most recognisable stars.

Today, however, Alford's name is synonymous not with fame but with disgrace. In January 2026, he was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Hertfordshire in April 2022.

John Alford, the 90s Heartthrob

John Alford, whose real name is John Shannon, began his acting career at the age of nine, eventually rising to prominence as Robbie Wright in Grange Hill. However, it was his five-year stint as the charming fireman Billy Ray on the hit ITV drama London's Burning that truly cemented his status as a British household name and a genuine television heartthrob.

London's Burning star John Alford has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting two girls while they were drunk.



At the height of his fame in the 1990s, he was one of the most recognisable faces on British television, with London's Burning attracting more than 18 million viewers a night.

Building on his peak success, Alford crossed over into the music industry in 1996 and enjoyed chart success, releasing three UK Top 30 singles, including the Top 10 hit Blue Moon / Only You. He also made notable film appearances, including a role in the 2001 sports comedy Mike Bassett: England Manager.

This period marked the height of his public profile, as he transitioned from his early fame as a child star in Grange Hill to becoming one of the leading men of the 1990s.

John Alford's 1999 Drug Case

Alford's career was derailed in 1999 following a drug-related case. Alford was convicted of supplying cocaine and cannabis to News of the World journalist Mazher Mahmood — known as the 'Fake Sheikh' — as part of a tabloid sting. He was sentenced to nine months in prison. Years later, he received £500,000 in compensation after successfully suing the now-defunct newspaper over phone hacking.

The conviction led to lasting consequences. Alford told the court that he was 'blacklisted' from acting work, which he said contributed to ongoing mental health struggles and alcohol abuse. He has spoken openly about suffering from anxiety, depression, and paranoia, and has also revealed that he uses a hearing aid. In 2022, Alford admitted that he was a 'weekly binger', saying: 'I'm an arsehole when I'm drunk, to be honest with you.'

The 2022 Sexual Assault Case

On 9 April 2022, Alford assaulted two girls, aged 14 and 15, at a house in Hertfordshire. The offences took place at the home of a third girl, whose father was a friend of Alford. Prosecutor Julie Whitby told the court that both victims had been drinking alcohol provided by Alford.

One victim testified that Alford had sex with her in the garden and a toilet, despite asking him to stop 'three or four times.' The other girl said she was assaulted while half asleep on a living room sofa. Two days later, the 15-year-old's mother alerted police, leading to Alford's arrest.

Jurors deliberated for 13 hours before convicting him of four counts of sexual activity with the younger girl, and charges of sexual assault and assault by penetration relating to the older teenager. Recorder Caroline Overton said the offences had a 'significant and ongoing impact' on the victims' lives.

Alford's Denials and Sentencing

Alford denied the charges, claiming one of the girls had told him she was 17 and had tried to kiss him. He insisted the allegations were a 'set-up', telling police: 'This stinks. This is a set-up.' He also declared, 'I am not a nonce. I wouldn't touch a child. If you do that where I'm from, that's called street justice – I wouldn't have made it to the court.'

Despite Alford's repeated denials, the jury found him guilty. In January 2026, Alford was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison. Prosecuting lawyer Chris White said: 'John Shannon was fully aware of the girls' ages, yet he chose to exploit them – giving them alcohol and then committing sexual offences against them.'