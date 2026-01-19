Sherlock star Martin Freeman made a rare and stylish family appearance on the red carpet last week, stepping out for the London premiere of Netflix's highly anticipated Agatha Christie adaptation, The Seven Dials Mystery. The 54-year-old actor, best known for roles in Sherlock and The Hobbit, was joined by his family in a stylish show of support.

Freeman appeared alongside his son Joe, 19, and daughter Grace, 17, whom he shares with former partner Amanda Abbington. The family posed together with Freeman's long-term girlfriend, French actress Rachel Benaissa, marking one of their most high-profile appearances to date.

While the couple usually keeps their romance strictly under wraps, their united front at the premiere has sparked a fresh wave of curiosity about Benaissa. Here are the quick facts about her career, creative projects, and relationship with Freeman.

Who is Rachel Benaissa?

Rachel Benaissa is a French actress, writer, and producer based in London. The 31-year-old actress has successfully carved out a versatile career across British and international entertainment.

Benaissa is widely recognised for her role as a teaching assistant in the BBC series Normal People, and appeared in This Way Up and Murder in Provence. In 2024, she featured in the Netflix romantic comedy Irish Wish, starring Lindsay Lohan.

Beyond acting, Benaissa is also a screenwriter whose work often explores the themes of multi-heritage identity and mental health through dark humour. Her TV pilot Anything Any More was shortlisted for the 2024 BBC Pilot Scheme and named runner-up in the 2023 Outstanding Screenplays TV Pilot competition.

Her dramedy feature script Juliet Is Fine placed in the top 10% of the 2020 and 2021 Academy Nicholl Screenwriting Fellowship, was a finalist in the 2021 PAGE International Screenwriting Awards, and won a Genre Award in the 2024 Outstanding Screenplays Feature Competition.

Building a Creative Empire

In recent years, Benaissa co-founded the production company One Trick Poné alongside Freeman. Together, they have collaborated on several creative ventures, including the feature film The Greatest and the short film A Tiny Thing.

Her creative reach extends beyond screenwriting and acting. She is also a musician who plays the ukulele and has lent her voice to various high-profile commercial campaigns.

Benaissa remains a prominent figure on the red carpet, frequently attending major industry events like the BAFTAs and the Olivier Awards.

Inside Freeman and Benaissa's Relationship

Freeman and Benaissa reportedly met in 2020, four years after his split from long-term partner Abbington. They began appearing publicly as a couple in 2021, and the couple has a 23-year age gap.

The actor revealed on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast that they shared a passion for cooking. Freeman said, 'She's not a Cordon Bleu. She's a massive cheese and wine [expletive]. That's what she would say about herself. She says that about herself, 'I'm a cheese and wine [expletive].' It's not all she is, but no, she loves all that stuff. We like cooking.'

With an award-winning writing career, acting credits across major platforms, and a growing production company, Benaissa is clearly a talent in her own right.

As she and Freeman continue to build their life and business together, Benaissa's trajectory suggests that she will remain one of the most exciting creative forces to watch in the British film industry.