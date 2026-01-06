Malaysian TikTok influencer Nurul Athira Auni Mohamad Hafizzan (Athira Auni) is dead at 21.

On 3 January 2026, she met her death in a motorcycle crash in Kuantan, Pahang, and left behind over 700,000 followers who had grown to appreciate her easy to relate to and emotional content.

The accident happened on the Jalan Tanjung Lumpur, which is located close to TMG Mall Bandar Putra. Police affirmed that she was declared dead at the scene after they hit another motorcycle.

Details Of The Accident

Kuantan District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Ashari Abu Samah said "Upon reaching the location, the victim was riding straight in the right lane. Suddenly, a motorcycle ridden by the student approached from behind and crashed into her,"

Muhammad A'kid Rahman Salahudin, 20, the other rider was injured in his hands, thighs, and elbows and taken to hospital to get treatment. Instead, Auni died on the spot.

TikTok Account Deactivated

Soon after the accident, the TikTok page where Auni frequently promoted her father in terms of his food booth and posted clips of her life was shut down. The fact that her profile was disappearing was observed by the fans almost as soon as possible and, therefore, was viewed as a symbolic ending to her online life.

Her videos had made their impact on people by their sincerity and the warmth of the heart, and she became one of the most popular youthful creators in Malaysia.

Fans Mourn Online

The messages of condolence were followed on social media where hashtags like RIPAthiraAuni trended as fans conveyed videos of her works, and messages of condolence. Her content was emphasized as she brightened her personality and celebrated family and community.

The news was a loss to 700,000 of her fans as well as the silencing of a voice that had become a part of their lives.

Auni's Impact On Social Media

Her popularity on TikTok was representative of the increased impact of Malaysian creators on the international online environment. Through the presentation of her father and his food booth, and her daily life, she created a community based on the idea of relatability and cultural pride.

Her popularity emphasized the possibilities that TikTok provides young people to share their lives and reach the audience all over the world.

Community Shock In Kuantan

The local community in Kuantan has been jostled by the accident. The site of the crash being Jalan Tanjung Lumpur is a busy road, and people have already voiced their concerns regarding the safety of the road.

According to friends and relatives, Auni was a loving and energetic youngster whose life was defiantly ended. Her demise is a bitter experience of how young riders are vulnerable to danger at the road in Malaysia .

The police is still investigating on the events that led to the crash but initial reports indicate that it was an unfortunate accident as opposed to irresponsible behaviour. The next attention is devoted to helping the family of Auni and recognizing the contribution Auni made to her fans.

To her followers, silencing down her TikTok account, means closing a book but her memory will live on because of the work she did and the community which she created.