Streets across America will thunder with chants and footsteps on Thursday as more than 70,000 demonstrators mobilise against what they're dubbing a 'billionaire-fuelled assault on democracy.'

The nationwide uprising coincides with President Donald Trump hitting his 100-day milestone in office number two. From the rust-belt to coastal metropolises, over 1,100 protests will erupt across 947 cities spanning all 50 states plus Puerto Rico on May 1st – International Workers' Day.

Social media has been ablaze with organizing efforts, suggesting this could become the largest single-day rebellion against Trump's policies since his January return to power.

What the May Day Rallies Are Protesting

What's driving ordinary folks to abandon their routines and flood the streets? A perfect storm of grievances – slashed immigrant protections, threatened LGBT+ rights, gutted school funding, and attacks on Social Security.

'This May Day we are fighting back,' declares the movement's site in bold, unapologetic terms. 'We are demanding a country that puts our families over their fortunes—public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, prosperity over free market politics.'

But it's tech mogul Elon Musk's fingerprints on government that's truly inflaming tensions. His controversial role heading the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has triggered massive federal worker firings, sparking outrage across government ranks.

The movement's Action Network page pulls no punches: "Musk, Trump and their fellow profiteers are trying to create a race to the bottom—on wages, on benefits, on dignity itself. They want to erase labor rights, break our unions, and silence immigrant voices."

By uniting all the groups wronged by the Trump administration and advocating for society's most vulnerable, the protests hope to send a clear message to the president— his second term will be his last.

Planned Protests: What to Expect From the Demonstrations

The resistance kicks off early with Minneapolis demonstrators gathering today at 5pm ET on 8th Avenue. May Day brings the main event – starting with sunrise warriors assembling at 6:30am outside Naples' Collier County Courthouse.

Washington DC protesters aim to paralyze the capital with morning rallies at the National Mall before converging on Freedom Plaza by 5pm. Simultaneously, neighboring Virginia and Maryland cities will stage their own massive demonstrations. Philadelphia gets star power when Senator Bernie Sanders joins their 4pm rally.

In Milwaukee, a daring 'Day Without Immigrants and Workers' will demonstrate just how essential these communities are to daily American life. Meanwhile, demonstrators nationwide will march under banners reading "Hands Off!" and "50501" – a clever nod to fifty protests unfolding simultaneously for one cause. The movement's site also lists events in Chicago, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles, among other cities.

Though the protests target several social causes, the hottest issue over the past year has undoubtedly been migrant rights under the Trump administration.

Trump's Mass Deportations Sweep Immigrant Communities

Trump's immigration crackdown has torn through communities, creating an atmosphere of terror and separation. The notorious case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father wrongfully shipped to El Salvador on March 15th, has become a rallying cry. Even the Justice Department's admission of error has done little to calm the fury.

The Department of Justice's admission that he was removed from the country erroneously did nothing to quell the public's outrage, with ongoing protests calling for his safe return.

Alarmingly, protestors denouncing Israel's occupation of the Gaza Strip have been tracked and targeted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio's the AI program 'Catch and Revoke.'

Launched in March, it monitors citizens' social media activity to identify content supporting Palestine's independence, which the Trump administration considers inherently 'pro-Hamas.' Thus far, immigrants and green card holders alike have been detained and deported for their activist work. To many, this is a borderline Orwellian sign of government overreach.

'This May Day is more important than ever. We've witnessed mass deportations,' an organiser from the Arab American Action Network, Nadia Alyafia told The New Arab. In her statement, she emphasised the unity felt between the Latino and Arab communities. 'We know these attacks won't stop with one community,' she explained. 'We plan to have a huge visible contingent of Arabs and Palestinians marching on this day to show that the fight for freedom and liberation is universal.'

In a twist the Trump administration likely did not see coming, targeting these vulnerable communities has resulted in them uniting against their oppressor.

Targeted Discrimination Results in Unbreakable Unity

Indeed, activists believe the Trump administration's war on the LGBT+ community, immigrants and other marginalised groups was a crucial mistake. Instead of creating division, it has created a sense of unity throughout the resistance.

As Jorge Mújica, an organiser for Arise Chicago— which tackles workplace injustice and advocates for inclusive policies— said: 'Instead of attacking only one community [...] they are attacking everybody at the same time, and that enabled us to gather a really broad coalition.'

What began as a series of separate grievances— over immigration, labour rights, education, healthcare, and government surveillance— has turned into a nationwide call for equality, dignity and accountability. Trump's attempts to marginalise and divide have instead sparked an unprecedented solidarity among diverse communities.

As tens of thousands prepare to march, their unified message is clear: 'democracy must serve the people, not the powerful.'