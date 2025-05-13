Imagine clicking on your favourite social media app or trying to access a website you visit daily, only to be met with an 'Access Denied' message. This sudden digital silence has become the unsettling truth for potentially thousands of X users in India, where a reported government action has swept over 8,000 accounts into a blocked void. Could your digital life have just hit a wall?

X, formerly known as Twitter, will restrict access to more than 8,000 profiles in India, the Elon Musk-led social media platform announced today, 9 May, following a directive from the Indian government. Even though X has decided to implement these restrictions, the company has raised objections to the order, pointing to the core principle of free expression.

Government Order Prompts Account Blocks

'X has received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company's local employees. The orders include demands to block access in India to accounts belonging to international news organisations and prominent X users,' the company said.

X explained that, in many instances, the Indian government did not clarify the particular posts that broke India's regional regulations. Regarding many of these accounts, the platform asserted that the Indian government did not provide supporting information or reasons to warrant the blocking.

'To comply with the orders, we will withhold the specified accounts in India alone,' X said. 'We have begun that process. However, we disagree with the Indian government's demands. Blocking entire accounts is not only unnecessary, it amounts to censorship of existing and future content, and is contrary to the fundamental right of free speech.'

'This is not an easy decision, however keeping the platform accessible in India is vital to Indians' ability to access information,' X said in a post on its platform.

X's Stance On The Government's Directive

X mentioned that it is investigating every legal option available to the company. The platform also pointed out that, unlike its users in India, X faces limitations under Indian law when legally challenging these government directives.

'However, we encourage all users who are impacted by these blocking orders to seek appropriate relief from the courts,' the company said. If your account has been affected, you can also contact the Indian government directly at cyberlaw@meity.gov.in.

In summary, following a governmental directive, X is set to restrict access to more than 8,000 accounts in India. This development occurs amidst Musk's expanding ventures in the country.

Business Implications For Elon Musk's Ventures

This takedown request might strain Musk's growing business ventures in India, especially after his April talks with Prime Minister Modi about boosting tech partnerships.

Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’ pic.twitter.com/7xNEqnxERZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

Tesla has plans to launch showroom spaces in Delhi and Mumbai, and Starlink, Musk's satellite-based internet provider, is currently seeking the ultimate clearance to commence operations within the country.

Amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan after a fatal terrorist incident in Pahalgam, a report from ANI News indicates that the Indian government has suspended the accounts of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).