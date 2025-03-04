Tesla has sacked a senior manager after he publicly criticised Elon Musk for making a social media post that referenced notorious Nazi leaders. The 'joke'—which Musk shared on X (formerly Twitter)—used wordplay involving figures such as Heinrich Himmler and Hermann Göring, prompting backlash, particularly given that it followed an incident where Musk made a gesture at a Donald Trump rally that some compared to a Nazi salute. The firing of the manager, who objected to Musk's post on LinkedIn, raises fresh concerns over Tesla's workplace culture and the company's stance on free speech.

Tesla Manager Sacked After Condemning Musk's Nazi 'Joke'

On 23 January, Musk posted a controversial message on X, stating: 'Don't say Hess to Nazi accusations. Some people will Goebbels everything down! Stop Göring your enemies. His pronouns would've been He/Himmler. Bet you did Nazi that coming.' The post, which ended with a laughing-while-crying emoji, was met with widespread criticism.

One of those speaking out was Jared Ottmann, a Tesla manager who worked with the company's battery suppliers. In a LinkedIn post, Ottmann called out Musk's comments as inappropriate and revealed that he had repeatedly raised concerns about Tesla's workplace culture since 2022. He stated that, while many colleagues privately supported his concerns, Tesla itself had remained silent.

Days later, Ottmann was dismissed. While Tesla has not provided an official statement regarding his termination, he has since confirmed his dismissal but declined to comment further. This is not the first time one of Musk's companies has been accused of silencing employees who dare to criticise its billionaire CEO.

Musk's Companies Have a History of Firing Critics

Tesla's culture of punishing employees who criticise Musk extends beyond this latest incident. In 2022, SpaceX fired nine workers after they wrote an open letter urging the company to distance itself from Musk's controversial social media activity. The letter, which described his online behaviour as 'a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment', was quickly dismissed as 'an extremist act' by SpaceX executives. The employees who signed it were fired, later filing complaints with the National Labour Relations Board.

More recently, a SpaceX employee was dismissed for questioning Musk's decision to wear company-branded clothing at a Trump rally. The worker had argued internally that wearing a SpaceX 'Occupy Mars' T-shirt at a political event blurred the lines between corporate neutrality and personal political endorsement. The employee was initially locked out of internal systems, later reinstated, but ultimately chose to resign.

Musk's Links to the Far Right Spark Political Controversy

Musk's reputation has taken a further hit due to his vocal support for far-right politics, particularly in Europe. His endorsement of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party—a group classified by German security services as right-wing extremists—has sparked outrage. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned Musk's involvement, stating that his interference in European politics is 'really disgusting' and a threat to democracy.

Musk's growing political activism is also worrying investors. With Tesla's share price plummeting by 40% since December, shareholders fear that Musk is focusing more on political battles than on the company's performance. His frequent visits to Washington and increasing engagement with right-wing politicians have fuelled concerns that he is neglecting Tesla's core business, as car sales continue to struggle.

Tesla's Free Speech Hypocrisy

Musk has repeatedly positioned himself as a champion of free speech, particularly following his $44 billion takeover of Twitter (now X). However, the increasing number of employees dismissed from Tesla and SpaceX for criticising him paints a different picture. His actions suggest that while Musk demands absolute freedom of speech for himself, he is unwilling to tolerate dissent within his own companies.

As Tesla faces mounting scrutiny, Ottmann's firing serves as yet another reminder of the culture of fear and control that Musk has fostered in his business empire. With investors growing increasingly uneasy and world leaders condemning his political meddling, Musk may soon have to answer for the contradictions between his rhetoric and his actions.