The internet was left in shock on Christmas Eve after a teenage streamer's live broadcast descended into chaos, fear, and disbelief.

Braden, known online as 'Clavicular', was banned from Kick after viral clips allegedly showed his Tesla Cybertruck driving over a person during a live broadcast.

The footage, which spread like wildfire across X, Reddit, and Telegram, triggered outrage, safety concerns, and urgent questions about the limits of livestreaming culture.

A Livestream That Left Viewers Stunned

The incident unfolded on December 24 during what appeared to be a routine IRL broadcast. In the now viral clips, a person can be seen lying directly in front of the Cybertruck's windscreen while Clavicular remains inside the vehicle. Voices off camera are heard urging him to move forward.

Moments later, the Cybertruck appears to roll ahead. Gasps erupt from viewers watching in real time. In one clip, Clavicular is heard asking, 'Is he dead? Hopefully,' a remark that fuelled immediate backlash and disbelief online.

Screenshots and still images from the stream quickly circulated, with users freezing frames that appeared to show the vehicle passing over the person's body. Within hours, the hashtag bearing Clavicular's name began trending, as shocked viewers demanded answers and accountability.

Streamer Clavicular has been banned from Kick following reports that he drove his Cybertruck over a person lying on the vehicle.



The individual was reportedly a stalker who had repeatedly harassed the streamer during live broadcasts.



Authorities have not disclosed the… pic.twitter.com/WyKwhYlv2g — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 25, 2025

Kick Acts Swiftly as Backlash Explodes

Shortly after the clips gained traction, Clavicular's Kick channel became inaccessible. Users attempting to view the page were met with a generic error message stating the page could not be found, a sign typically associated with bans or suspensions.

Kick has not issued an official statement confirming the ban or detailing its reasoning. However, the timing left little doubt in the minds of viewers that the suspension was linked to the disturbing footage.

The backlash was immediate and fierce. Critics accused the streamer of reckless behaviour, while others questioned why he was driving at all during a live broadcast. 'This is exactly why IRL streaming has gone too far,' one user wrote, as calls grew for stricter platform rules and real world consequences.

Adin Ross Steps In as Questions Mount

High profile streamer Adin Ross addressed the controversy during his own live broadcast, relaying information from an associate who claimed to have spoken to someone at the scene. According to Ross, the individual involved was not dead.

'Oh. He's not dead. The girl just said he's not dead,' the associate said on stream. Ross then pushed back at viewers spamming negative reactions, adding, 'Why are you all spamming Ls? Y'all are weird.'

Ross later revealed that he had spoken directly to Clavicular after the incident. In a recorded exchange shared online, Ross advised him to keep recording events without offering commentary. 'You need to be recording something,' Ross said, urging caution and silence as the situation unfolded.

The stalker from the recent Clavicular incident is confirmed to be ALIVE pic.twitter.com/wqzeJYgPuj — Clavicular Updates (@Clav0Updates) December 25, 2025

Adin Ross gives an update on Clavicular & DEFENDS his actions leading up to his ban on Kick 😮🤔 pic.twitter.com/KwKrOQPV9R — Clavicular Updates (@Clav0Updates) December 26, 2025

Claims of Self Defence and a Dark Online Aftermath

Additional clips from the same broadcast show Clavicular speaking with an individual wearing a reflective jacket, believed by some to be security or law enforcement. During the exchange, he claimed he acted in fear, alleging that people were surrounding his vehicle and that one individual may have been armed.

Following the ban, Clavicular posted several messages on X that only deepened the controversy. One post featured an AI generated image depicting him in his Cybertruck with a person beneath the wheel, captioned, 'Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.' The post was widely condemned as callous and disturbing.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes pic.twitter.com/o39FHyOv2W — Clavicular (@Clavicular0) December 25, 2025

As of now, no official police statement has been released publicly confirming the condition of the person involved or whether charges are being considered. Authorities have not clarified whether the incident was staged, exaggerated or criminal in nature.

What remains undeniable is the damage done to Clavicular's online career. Once known for viral self improvement content and record breaking donations on Kick, he now finds himself at the centre of one of the platform's most alarming scandals.

The shocking livestream has reignited debate over influencer responsibility, platform enforcement and the real world dangers of chasing viral moments.

For many viewers, the question lingers long after the clips stopped playing: how did entertainment cross such a dangerous line, and who is supposed to stop it before someone truly gets hurt?