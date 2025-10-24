The British Esports Federation has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) to enhance esports education across UK schools and colleges. According to the memorandum of understanding (MOU), over 25,000 ASCL members will get access to esports programs for students. Headteachers, multi-academy trust CEOs, and other education leaders will get proper guidance, training, and resources as part of the new initiative.

Empowering Educators in a Growing Industry

Esports attract millions of young people worldwide. The British Esports Federation aims to share the right knowledge with educators, so they can properly integrate gaming into the educational system. The new MOU allows British Esports and ASCL to provide useful insights, including the best esports gaming practices for students.

British Esports will also participate in ASCL's Annual Conference, ensuring school leaders can directly connect with esports experts. A series of webinars and workshops will also be rolled out to colleges, offering practical guidance on managing esports tournaments. Schools should play a key role in supporting students. The new partnership with ASCL will educate school leaders on multiple career opportunities in esports.

Why Esports Belongs in Education

Esports provides a lot of educational advantages. School-based esports events can improve teamwork and problem-solving skills. The British Esports Student Champs is one of the esports programs that allows young students to represent their schools or colleges in esports tournaments. The most popular video games include League of Legends, Rocket League, VALORANT, and Overwatch 2. Over 6,000 students from nearly 200 institutions across the UK participate in a series of video gaming competitions every year. Follow https://champs.britishesports.org/ to learn more about the British Esports Student Champs and its recent achievements in the esports industry.

Esports tournaments are inclusive, with separate divisions for men, women, and marginalised genders. Multiple partnerships with National Star College and other educational institutions ensure accessibility for all. The whole thing is about building a sense of community.

Bridging the Gap Between Gaming and Career Skills

The British Esports-ASCL partnership aims to help educators understand how gaming can help with employment. Esports is a global industry that requires professionals like marketers, producers, broadcasters, coaches, cybersecurity specialists, etc. British Esports has developed a curriculum that aligns gaming with formal education. They partner with Pearson and the Leadership Skills Foundation to offer esports qualifications from Level 1 to Level 7. Over 15,000 students across the UK have already studied the Level 2 and 3 BTECs in Esports, gaining digital and transferable skills relevant to the wider technology and creative industries.

British Esports also collaborates with UK Coaching, UNICEF UK, and the National Crime Agency to deliver coaching programs for educators. This kind of initiative ensures that esports clubs operate in a professional environment. Safety also serves as a key priority for all parties involved.

ASCL's Support for the Esports Movement

The ASCL represents leaders responsible for educating more than four million children across the UK. They agreed to the partnership with the British Esports Federation as a quick response to the rapid evolution of esports.The ASCL ensures that educational leaders understand both the risks and rewards of esports. Teachers will gain access to support materials that explain how to manage screen time, promote online safety, and encourage a healthy balance between gaming and education.

The collaboration between the British Esports and ASCL has become the result of the esports global recognition. The 2026 Esports Nations Cup will take place in Saudi Arabia, featuring national teams from many countries, including the United Kingdom. The International Olympic Committee has also confirmed the Olympic Esports Games for 2027, further building esports' role on the world stage.

The Esports World Cup and other global esports events come up with massive prize pools exceeding millions of dollars. They draw public attention globally. The UK, home to the BLAST Premier London Open at Wembley Arena, continues to establish itself as a hub for esports growth.

Opportunities Ahead for Schools and Colleges

The British Esports and ASCL will host a webinar on Thursday, November 13th, 2025. They will talk about esports in education, explaining to teachers what their students need to know about esports educational programs. The initiative marks a crucial step forward in the esports industry. It was hard to see any connection between esports and education just a few years ago. And now this practice is becoming a new norm. The British Esports and ASCL aim to inspire a new generation of students to transform their gaming passion into future careers. Both organisations are waiting for the graduates to show the results of these educational programs in pro esports.