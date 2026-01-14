Would you like to go to the moon for your next vacation? The idea of staying in a hotel on the Moon would have seemed like pure science fiction just a few years ago. Today, a space tech start-up backed by big-time investors is pulling that dream closer to reality, with plans to build what it hopes will be the first lunar hotel by 2032.

This unbelievable project is being led by Galactic Resource Utilization Space, or GRU Space, a young California-based company founded in 2025 by Skyler Chan, who is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and who has previously worked on space-related technology as well as trained as an Air Force pilot.

The mission has obviously got a lot of attention for its use of lunar materials to construct habitats and for being part of NVIDIA's 'Inception Program for Startups', as well as being accepted into Y Combinator's winter 2026 cohort. Now, with reservations now open to future guests and deposits reportedly in the millions, the concept of lunar tourism is moving into realistic territory, leading to a lot of debate across social media about cost, feasibility, and whether this venture will ever become a legitimate thing.

Building the Hotel on the Moon

Now, the main part of this moonshot is an audacious construction plan that changes the limits of current aerospace engineering.

According to reports, GRU Space intends to begin technology demonstration missions as early as 2029, even gathering real data on how to convert lunar soil into durable building blocks using robotic systems. These bricks could then be used alongside inflatable habitat modules landed on the lunar surface to create a pressurised environment suitable for human guests.

Moreover, the proposed hotel is conceptualised to leverage in-situ resource utilisation (ISRU) technology, which refers to using materials found on the Moon itself rather than hauling everything from here on Earth. This method could significantly lower the mass required for lunar construction and reduce launch costs, though a whole bunch of technological problems remain. The initial phase involves landing a small pressurised module capable of accommodating a small group of guests, with future expansions potentially increasing capacity and durability.

Furthermore, in terms of money, the venture is already testing the market. Prospective guests can reportedly place non-refundable applications, then pay either $250,000 or up to $1 million (£210,000 - £830,000 approx) for a chance to reserve a stay, with some reports saying that final room prices could even exceed $10 million (around £8 million approx), this money, though, could be refundable up to 30 days. So, the average cost calculated online values nightly stays at roughly £330,000 (around $410,000), though these figures are just rumoured and may change as the project develops.

Other than that, backers include participants from major aerospace and defence sectors, including connections to SpaceX and Anduril, as well as NVIDIA's accelerator programme. This financial backing, combined with GRU Space's inclusion in Y Combinator's prestigious startup incubator, lends the mission credibility in entrepreneurial and business circles, even as sceptics question its timeline and feasibility.

The company's full vision extends beyond a single lunar hotel. Skyler Chan and his team describe this project as a stepping stone towards establishing full lunar habitats, infrastructure such as roads and warehouses, and even future outposts on Mars and in the asteroid belt.

Social Media Mocks the High Prices

As expected, the idea of paying hundreds of thousands of pounds for a hotel room on the Moon has sparked a major online controversy, with many social media users reacting with shock and humour. On Reddit and Twitter, especially, people have joked that committing such a large sum of money to something so futuristic feels like throwing money on fire. Here are some viral reactions.

BREAKING: Nvidia backed company planning to develop first hotel on the Moon by 2032.



Starting at ~$416,667 per night. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) January 13, 2026

I guess crypto bros can now literally take their bags to the Moon lmao — Kraken (@krakenfx) January 13, 2026

me trying to see the hotel pic.twitter.com/j5q0lTLmZG — Joshua Done (@JoshuaDone) January 13, 2026

Regardless, if this project does succeed, GRU would have officially put The Moon into business.